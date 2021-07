Live music is finally coming back. Earlier this year, many people feared 2021 would bring more of the same as last year. However, as summer sets in and restrictions lift, things are finally getting back to normal. So, many artists who found themselves cooped since the spring of 2020 are once again hitting the road. Fans are coming out in droves once again to feel the magic of music they can feel in their souls. Carrie Underwood is among those artists who are finally gracing the stage after a long forced hiatus.