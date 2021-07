Ohtani is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Including days he's pitched, Ohtani has been in the lineup for each of the past 30 games, and he'll receive the day off Friday while mired in a 4-for-24 slump since the All-Star break. He's especially struggled over the past two contests with six strikeouts, so it's not a bad idea to provide him a day to reset. Justin Upton will serve as the designated hitter in his place while Juan Lagares starts in left field.