As a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompts more U.S. employers to require vaccinations, workers who object face a common response: Get a shot or get another job. In the past six weeks alone, a federal judge in Texas dismissed a lawsuit by employees who had sued over a Houston Methodist Hospital order, and another in Indiana blocked a challenge to Indiana University's policy for its students and staff. At the same time, a growing number of private and public employers — including, on Monday, California and New York City — are telling workers that they must get vaccinated or face mandatory testing.