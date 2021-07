Some businesses – believe it or not – thrive through economic crises. It is estimated that 14% of companies improve in both growth and margins during downturns. The circumstances that emerged from COVID-19 are unlike anything we have seen before, and all things considered, the life insurance industry not only survived, but thrived. Beyond our bottom line, many companies like Protective Life discovered a tremendous amount throughout the pandemic about the way we approach customer relationships and how we can successfully leverage technology platforms.