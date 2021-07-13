Cancel
Dual inhibition of COVID-19 spike glycoprotein and main protease 3CLpro by Withanone from Withania somnifera.

 15 days ago

Dual inhibition of COVID-19 spike glycoprotein and main protease 3CLpro by Withanone from. Vishal Shivalingappa Patil, Vrushabh B Hupparage, Ajay P Malgi, SanjayĤ Deshpande, Sathgowda A Patil, Shamanad P Mallapur. Article Affiliation:. Vishal Shivalingappa Patil. Abstract:. Objective: To identify the safe and effective natural inhibitors of spike glycoprotein and main...

ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify existing drugs that may inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused more than 600,000 deaths in the United States since the start of 2020 and more than 4 million globally. The search for effective treatments against the disease are ongoing, and one hurdle is that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has a number of tricks up its molecular sleeve when it comes to infecting people.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Potential compounds targeting SARS-COV-2 main protease (in vivo)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) disease pandemic is caused by a single-stranded RNA virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan City, China, in late December 2019. Globally, the virus is responsible for over 188 million infections and more than 4 million deaths....
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

COVID-19 Pulls Resources from Malaria, Leading to Spike in Deaths

The number of deaths from malaria jumped by more than 100,000 in 2020 as antimalarial efforts were curtailed by the need to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic. As the world has adapted to deal with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, public health resources that might otherwise be deployed to fight diseases affecting the developing world have instead been used to push back against the spread of SARS-CoV-2.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows inhalable nanocatchers can protect lung cells against SARS-CoV-2

Safe and effective inhalable nanocatchers that contain human angiotensin-converting enzyme II (hACE2) have been recently developed by a group of researchers from China, providing a plethora of potential benefits in comparison to existing treatments against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exact approach is delineated in-depth in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Effect of spirulina and chlorella alone and combined on the healing process of diabetic wounds: an experimental model of diabetic rats.

Naeim Mehdinezhad, Naheed Aryaeian, Mohammadreza Vafa, Atoosa Saeedpour, Abdolali Ebrahimi, Tofigh Mobaderi, Reza Fahimi, Zohreh Sajadi Hezaveh. Background: Using chemical agents to cure diabetes mellitus and its complications may be accompanied by complications. New natural agents, such as spirulina and chlorella, could be used as alternative choices in this case.
Medical ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Masitinib Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Replication in Mice

The latest numbers indicate that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in the United States. With vaccination rates slowing in many areas, and some areas of the country maintaining large percentages of unvaccinated people, the need for an effective treatment is urgent. Now, a new study finds that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions, but has not yet received approval to treat humans, inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody CT-P59 demonstrates potent antiviral efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

A Korean study has recently demonstrated antiviral potency of monoclonal antibody CT-P59 against the delta variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The experiments conducted in animals infected with the delta variant have shown that CT-P59 is able to reduce symptom intensity and viral replication in the respiratory tract. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccines remain effective against variants

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused over four million deaths and infected over 194 million worldwide. In an effort to counter the rapid spread of the virus, which has an unpredictable propensity to cause severe or even fatal disease in a significant minority of cases, vaccines were developed at an unprecedentedly rapid rate.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Cortexyme Selects 3CLpro Inhibitor As COVID-19 Candidate

Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ:CRTX) has selected COR803 to further evaluate for coronavirus infections, including COVID-19 disease. COR803 is a novel patent-pending small molecule 3CLpro inhibitor, and 3CLpro (Mpro) is a validated antiviral drug target shown to be essential in viral replication of SARS-CoV-2. The company is advancing its disease-modifying GAIN Trial...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Activation of integrins by SARS-CoV-2 may be key to infection

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused immense suffering and economic hardship to millions of people worldwide. To date, the mechanism of infection by SARS-CoV-2 is still being investigated in an effort to develop new preventative and therapeutic agents. To this end, a new study published on...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Promising effects of Rosa damascena petal extracts as antioxidant and antibacterial agents.

Promising effects of Rosa damascena petal extracts as antioxidant and antibacterial agents. Btissam Ramdan, Reda Ben Mrid, Rajae Ramdan, Miloud El Karbane, Mohamed Nhiri. In the present work, the antioxidant properties of methanolic (MeOH), ethyl acetate (EtOAc) and chloroformic (CHCl) fractions of Rosa damascena petals were evaluated. Antioxidant capacity was assessed by free radical scavenging assays (DPPH•) and ferrous ions (Fe) chelating activity. Antibacterial activity was evaluated using minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC), minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) and IC. Qualitative analysis of chemical composition was carried out by HPLC and showed variability in the chemical constituents with a richness in flavonones and phenolic acids. Acute toxicity study and hemolysis test were also assessed. The MeOH and EtOAc fractions are of real and potential interest by their antioxidant activities. Furthermore, the microbiological study of the fractions showed a high activity of the EtOAc fraction which possesses bactericidal properties, followed by a moderate activity of the methanolic MeOH. The most sensitive strains were S. aureus and B. cereus while the most resistant were P. aeruginosa and E. coli (R). On the other side, no cytotoxicity was observed towards erythrocytes isolated from human blood and on a warm-blooded animal model. Therefore, the R. damascena petals constitute a promising source of molecules for clinical use without cytoxicity.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Self-Masked Aldehyde Inhibitors: A Novel Strategy for Inhibiting Cysteine Proteases

J Med Chem. 2021 Jul 21. doi: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.1c00628. Online ahead of print. Cysteine proteases comprise an important class of drug targets, especially for infectious diseases such as Chagas disease (cruzain) and COVID-19 (3CL protease, cathepsin L). Peptide aldehydes have proven to be potent inhibitors for all of these proteases. However, the intrinsic, high electrophilicity of the aldehyde group is associated with safety concerns and metabolic instability, limiting the use of aldehyde inhibitors as drugs. We have developed a novel class of self-masked aldehyde inhibitors (SMAIs) for cruzain, the major cysteine protease of the causative agent of Chagas disease-Trypanosoma cruzi. These SMAIs exerted potent, reversible inhibition of cruzain (Ki* = 18-350 nM) while apparently protecting the free aldehyde in cell-based assays. We synthesized prodrugs of the SMAIs that could potentially improve their pharmacokinetic properties. We also elucidated the kinetic and chemical mechanism of SMAIs and applied this strategy to the design of anti-SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.

