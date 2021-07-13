Dual inhibition of COVID-19 spike glycoprotein and main protease 3CLpro by Withanone from Withania somnifera.

Promising effects of Rosa damascena petal extracts as antioxidant and antibacterial agents. Btissam Ramdan, Reda Ben Mrid, Rajae Ramdan, Miloud El Karbane, Mohamed Nhiri. In the present work, the antioxidant properties of methanolic (MeOH), ethyl acetate (EtOAc) and chloroformic (CHCl) fractions of Rosa damascena petals were evaluated. Antioxidant capacity was assessed by free radical scavenging assays (DPPH•) and ferrous ions (Fe) chelating activity. Antibacterial activity was evaluated using minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC), minimum bactericidal concentration (MBC) and IC. Qualitative analysis of chemical composition was carried out by HPLC and showed variability in the chemical constituents with a richness in flavonones and phenolic acids. Acute toxicity study and hemolysis test were also assessed. The MeOH and EtOAc fractions are of real and potential interest by their antioxidant activities. Furthermore, the microbiological study of the fractions showed a high activity of the EtOAc fraction which possesses bactericidal properties, followed by a moderate activity of the methanolic MeOH. The most sensitive strains were S. aureus and B. cereus while the most resistant were P. aeruginosa and E. coli (R). On the other side, no cytotoxicity was observed towards erythrocytes isolated from human blood and on a warm-blooded animal model. Therefore, the R. damascena petals constitute a promising source of molecules for clinical use without cytoxicity.