Indian E-Commerce Growth Continues

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the firm’s E-Commerce Analytics, e-commerce payments in the country grew by 12.2 percent in 2020 and should reach $61.5 billion this year. Between now and 2025 sales are expected to grow at an 18.2 percent CAGR to reach $120.1 billion. “The COVID-19 pandemic has fast-tracked consumers’ transition to...

InternetEntrepreneur

Harness the E-commerce Boom with This Shopify Course

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Shopify has completely changed the world of e-commerce, making it easier for anybody...
Businessthepaypers.com

Tata Group pushes for ecommerce legislative reform in India

India-based Tata Group has formally made propositions for new ecommerce rules for the Indian market. According to Economic Times, the proposed India ecommerce rules would greatly increase the compliance burden of a conglomerate's numerous entities and interests. In June 2021, the government announced a future proposition for increased scrutiny of relationships between online marketplace operators and their partners. The plan was widely regarded as an attempt to curb the dominance of Amazon and Walmart Inc.'s Flipkart and support high-street shops.
Economythepaypers.com

JDDJ, Ito Yokado partner to provide high quality products and services in Chengdu

Dada Group has announced that Ito Yokado stores in Chengdu have officially launched on JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform. According to the press release, thanks to the initiative, JDDJ becomes the first O2O platform that established the partnership with Ito Yokado in China. Furthermore, Ito Yokado stores has adopted Dada Haibo System developed by Dada Group, to optimise its home delivery business.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

The Future Of Sustainable Omnichannel Commerce

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and digital commerce at Fiserv, reveals the three key components that will be essential to the future of sustainable omnichannel commerce.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Shopify Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

Shopify has a massive market opportunity, and management is executing on a strong growth strategy. The stock currently trades at a rich valuation compared to rivals. E-commerce is gaining popularity around the world. Digital sales represented nearly 18% of total retail last year, up from 14% in 2019, according to eMarketer. That trend has translated into strong growth for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), which is now a $185 billion business.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
Marketscoleofduty.com

E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2025

New Study about the E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market:. The report presents a highly comprehensive and accurate research study on the global E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market. It offers PESTLE analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and absolute dollar opportunity analysis to help players improve their business strategies. It also sheds light on critical E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket Market dynamics such as trends and opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges to help market participants stay informed and cement a strong position in the industry. With competitive landscape analysis, the authors of the report have made a brilliant attempt to help readers understand important business tactics that leading companies use to maintain E-commerce Automotive Aftermarket market sustainability.
Technologythepaypers.com

SAP certifies integration for Novalnet's digital payments add-on

Germany-based payment service provider and SAP technology partner Novalnet has completed the certification of its integration for the SAP Digital Payments add-on. With the Novalnet integration for SAP Digital Payments add-on, merchants have the option of connecting all common digital payment methods online to their existing system. It connects SAP and non-SAP user applications with each other and works like an adapter for paying for online transactions on the basis of the SAP cloud platform. Novalnet also already has the right payment plugins in its portfolio for SAP Commerce, formerly Hybris, and SAP Commerce Cloud.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Payment Services Provider Market May Set New Growth Story | Adyen, Mastercard, Amazon Payments, Nexi Payments

The Latest Released Payment Services Provider market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Payment Services Provider market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Payment Services Provider market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Worldline, FIS (Worldpay), PayPal, Stripe, Apple Pay, Mastercard, Amazon Payments, Nexi Payments SpA, Arvato, Poste Italiane, Paysafe Group, Adyen, SIBS, Shopify, Lyra Network, Vodafone Wallet, Axepta SpA, TWINT, Paylib, MobilePay, Tesco Pay+ & Paym.
Internetnddist.com

The Brainstorm: E-commerce Deployment Strategies

The WBSRocks E-commerce roundtable features industry experts sharing their perspectives on issues critical to the manufacturers' e-commerce journey. In this issue, we ask: how to plan for e-commerce deployment options and their implications on the total cost of ownership and customer experience?. Traditionally, most businesses deployed their e-commerce websites in...
Retailaithority.com

Stor.ai Partners With Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions To Equip Its Grocers With Holistic Ecommerce Infrastructure

Partnership Empowers Grocers to Create a Scalable, Online Storefront in a Matter of Weeks. Stor.ai, the end-to-end digital commerce solution for grocers, announced a strengthened partnership with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, the global market share leader in retail store technology. The partnership will facilitate the full offering and integration of stor.ai’s platform within the retailer’s environment providing their customers with the tools to create a scalable, online storefront with full infrastructure.
Internetsourceforge.net

Q&A with Connex: Automating Ecommerce Data Entry into QuickBooks

With the growth of ecommerce, business owners are looking for ways to automate their daily operations to increase revenue, save on costs, and improve customer experience. Despite the advances in technology, many business owners still rely on manual data entry to do their accounting. This leads to wasted time, money, as well as human errors. It is estimated that many business owners spend hundreds of hours a year entering the data themselves, or pay tens of thousands of dollars a year to hire someone else to do it.
Retailhoustonmirror.com

Rapid Growth in E-commerce Stores to Boost Sales of Combi Cans Market - States Fact.MR

The global combi cans market is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry in the forecast period. Besides the features associated with combi cans, such as odorless, leak-proof quality, moisture-resistant factor, quick refuel without splash effects, adjustable size of two containers to achieve optimized fuel and chain oil ratio further accelerates the demand for the combi cans market. The global combi cans market is expected to witness huge gains primarily due to the recent innovations in the market, which also meets the sustainability goals.
Marketsatlantanews.net

E-commerce Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast till 2026

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global e-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Uber’s Transplace Buy Signals Platform Approach To Logistics

The emergence of the platform economy brings all facets of commerce together – including logistics -- which focuses on the matter of getting goods where they need to go as efficiently as possible. To that end, Uber said on Thursday (July 22) that it has struck a $2.2 billion deal to buy Transplace from TPG Capital.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Instacart to deliver micro-fulfillment in new supply chain initiative

Instacart plans to join major grocers such as Kroger, Walmart, and Albertsons with a micro-fulfillment strategy. The on-demand delivery platform is unveiling the first phase of a new next-generation fulfillment initiative, designed to bring automated technology solutions to retailers across the U.S. and Canada. As part of the new initiative, Instacart has signed a multi-year strategic deal with Fabric as a fulfillment automation partner.
Retailroboticstomorrow.com

The Elimination Tide of Physical Stores: Rise of E-commerce

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent countrywide lockdowns, retailers around the globe are suffering huge losses. According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, total retail sales have plunged by a shocking 8.7 per cent, offering a grim snapshot of the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on consumer spending.

Comments / 0

