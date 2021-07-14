Indian E-Commerce Growth Continues

With the growth of ecommerce, business owners are looking for ways to automate their daily operations to increase revenue, save on costs, and improve customer experience. Despite the advances in technology, many business owners still rely on manual data entry to do their accounting. This leads to wasted time, money, as well as human errors. It is estimated that many business owners spend hundreds of hours a year entering the data themselves, or pay tens of thousands of dollars a year to hire someone else to do it.