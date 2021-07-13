Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Effect of spirulina and chlorella alone and combined on the healing process of diabetic wounds: an experimental model of diabetic rats.

greenmedinfo.com
 15 days ago

Naeim Mehdinezhad, Naheed Aryaeian, Mohammadreza Vafa, Atoosa Saeedpour, Abdolali Ebrahimi, Tofigh Mobaderi, Reza Fahimi, Zohreh Sajadi Hezaveh. Background: Using chemical agents to cure diabetes mellitus and its complications may be accompanied by complications. New natural agents, such as spirulina and chlorella, could be used as alternative choices in this case.

www.greenmedinfo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chlorella#Spirulina#Rats#Diabetes Mellitus#Wound Healing#Bs#Vegf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Drinking Lemon Water, Says Dietitian

Want to be immediately healthier? "Drink a glass of lemon water every morning!" say social media influencers, health coaches, and nutrition fanatics. While there are benefits to this morning ritual, they may not be exactly what proponents of this habit claim. "While social media claims that drinking lemon water boosts...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This diabetes drug leads to better weight loss

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications—both of which work...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

How does a doctor diagnose rheumatoid arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disorder. It can affect the joints and other body systems. Doctors may find diagnosing RA challenging, as it may resemble various other conditions. No single test can identify this chronic condition that causes an individual’s immune system to attack their own tissues. Although...
Public Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Study: Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates use and misuse of pain meds

Human health records indicate that people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to use and misuse opioids, so could normalizing vitamin D levels in at-risk populations help with this public health epidemic?. New research suggests a potential role for vitamin D supplementation in the opioid epidemic—something the Centers...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-in-four people may have a vitamin B12 deficiency. Pale skin or skin with a slight yellow tinge can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The body uses vitamin B12 to make red blood cells and to keep the nervous system healthy. Without enough B12 the blood cells produced...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Have Diabetes, Is It Bad to Eat Corn?

Some people with type 2 diabetes benefit from losing weight (and maintaining that loss) to help control blood sugar. While the primary focus should be on getting plenty of lean protein and "slow carbs," which are those that convert more slowly to glucose in your bloodstream, you can enjoy other foods that you may have previously considered off-limits.
Diseases & TreatmentsFuturity

The liver may be key to new diabetes treatments

Researchers believe the liver may hold the key to new, preventative Type 2 diabetes treatments. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, a scientific breakthrough that transformed Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, from a terminal disease into a manageable condition.
Healthparkview.com

Insight into alcoholic liver disease

This post was written by Ryan Singerman, DO, PPG – Weight Management & Bariatric Surgery. We’ve all experienced the pandemic in different ways and had to develop coping methods to deal with the intense stress of it all. Whether your anxiety stemmed from increased responsibility at work, a job loss, caring for loved ones, dealing with sickness or simply being bored and stuck at home due to a lockdown and/or quarantine, the past 16 months haven’t been great for our collective mental and emotional health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy