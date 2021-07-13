Effect of spirulina and chlorella alone and combined on the healing process of diabetic wounds: an experimental model of diabetic rats.
Naeim Mehdinezhad, Naheed Aryaeian, Mohammadreza Vafa, Atoosa Saeedpour, Abdolali Ebrahimi, Tofigh Mobaderi, Reza Fahimi, Zohreh Sajadi Hezaveh. Background: Using chemical agents to cure diabetes mellitus and its complications may be accompanied by complications. New natural agents, such as spirulina and chlorella, could be used as alternative choices in this case.www.greenmedinfo.com
