K-12 students at all county schools will be treated to free meals when the session begins next month. The Alcorn School District will operate under the Seamless Summer Program’s nationwide waiver during the 2021-22 school year. Funded by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, all K-12 students at Alcorn Central, Biggersville and Kossuth will be able to chow down at no cost on breakfast and lunch each day. The free meals will begin on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 4 and continue through June 30, 2022, to include next summer’s feeding program as well.