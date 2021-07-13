Cancel
Spirulina Supplementation as an Adjuvant Therapy in Enhancement of Antioxidant Capacity: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Controlled Clinical Trials.

 15 days ago

Fatemeh Naeini, Meysam Zarezadeh, Sara Mohiti, Helda Tutunchi, Mehrangiz Ebrahimi Mamaghani, Alireza Ostadrahimi. BACKGROUND: Spirulina, a type of blue-green algae, is used as an adjuvant treatment of metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Evidence about the effects of spirulina on antioxidant system are conflicting. Thus, this quantitative review aimed to summarize the effects of spirulina administration on antioxidant status biomarkers.

