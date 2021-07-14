Cancel
Rick and Morty and Loki Earn High Praise From Elon Musk

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty and Loki have earned some high praise from Elon Musk as he has noticed some similarities between the two. Marvel Studios' newest television series has been exploring some wild concepts through Loki and his jumps through time and various branches of it in his run from the Time Variance Authority, and fans have noticed some similarities between it and another time and dimension hopping series featuring a lead character who also is running from a main authority, Rick and Morty. These similarities aren't exactly clear cut, but they're also not completely off the mark either.

