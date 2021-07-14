Rick and Morty and Loki Earn High Praise From Elon Musk

Season Five of Rick and Morty is full of discoveries. So far we have been introduced to Rick's long-time nemesis, his legion of decoy families, and Morty's heartbreak. Scoring these incredible revelations and adding additional emotion is composer Ryan Elder (Rick and Morty, Boss Baby: Back in Business). Legend has it that Elder was friends with Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) and Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) for a long time. Collaborating, in fact, on the infamous Doc & Marty short that started this whole dimension-hopping ball of wax rolling. Recently Elder sets his portal gun to Dimension C-137 and joins Bleeding Cool to break down the music of the latest episode and share if he thinks that Morty could, or should, ever be happy.