Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Star Harvard professor Cornel West dramatically resigns after tenure dispute and accuses the university of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity'

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

The famous public intellectual Cornel West has dramatically quit his job at Harvard University following a tenure dispute, accusing the esteemed school of 'spiritual rot' and 'superficial diversity.'

In a resignation letter he shared publicly on Monday night, 68-year-old West slammed Harvard's administration and revealed a litany of personal and professional complaints.

'How sad it is to see our beloved Harvard Divinity School in such decline and decay,' he wrote in the letter. 'The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large.'

Harvard University did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com on Tuesday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lI6bc_0aw8FXCw00
The famous public intellectual Cornel West has dramatically quit his job at Harvard University following a tenure dispute, accusing the esteemed school of 'spiritual rot'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNNwk_0aw8FXCw00
In a resignation letter he shared publicly on Monday night, 68-year-old West slammed Harvard's administration and revealed a litany of personal and professional complaints

West returned to Harvard in 2016 with a joint appointment to the Harvard Divinity School and the Graduate school faculty of African and African-American Studies, after dramatically quitting the university once before in 2002.

In the letter, he said he had accepted the untenured position in the hope that he could 'still end his career with some semblance of intellectual intensity and personal respect.'

'How wrong I was! With a few glorious and glaring exceptions, the shadow of Jim Crow was cast in its new glittering form expressed in the language of superficial diversity,' he wrote.

'All my courses were subsumed under Afro-American Religious Studies,' he noted, claiming that this resulted in 'no possible summer salary alongside the lowest increase possible every year.'

West accused the university of denying him a tenured position because of 'the Harvard administration's hostility to the Palestinian cause,' which he supports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ht2Yd_0aw8FXCw00
West accused the university of denying him a tenured position because of 'the Harvard administration's hostility to the Palestinian cause,' which he supports

'We all know the mendacious reasons given had nothing to do with academic standards,' he wrote.

West also complained that when the department newsletter announced his mother's death, he received only two public replies of condolence.

'This kind of narcissistic academic professionalism, cowardly deference to the anti-Palestinian prejudices of the Harvard administration, and indifference to my Mother's death constitute an intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths,' he wrote.

'In my case, a serious commitment to Veritas requires resignation -- with precious memories but absolutely no regrets!' the letter concluded.

Veritas, the Latin word for 'truth', is Harvard's official motto.

West is a celebrity in intellectual circles as well as popular culture, and made appearances in Hollywood films such as The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252gWh_0aw8FXCw00
West also complained that when the department newsletter announced his mother's death, he received only two public replies of condolence

He is a radical Democrat and socialist who is often outspoken on left-wing political issues.

In 2002, he got into a a widely publicized dispute with Harvard's then-President Larry Summers, who reportedly rebuked West for missing too many classes, contributing to grade inflation, and neglecting serious scholarship in favor of economically profitable projects.

West quit in a fury and lashed out at Summers in public interviews, joining the Princeton faculty before switching to Union Theological Seminary and ultimately rejoining Harvard.

West said on Monday he was resigning with 'precious memories but absolutely no regrets.'

Comments / 3

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

212K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old West#Superficial#Star Harvard#Harvard University#African American#Afro American#Anti Palestinian#Veritas#Latin#The Matrix Revolutions#Democrat#Princeton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
Daily Mail

Anger at Penn State sociology professor for singling out a random 'average white guy' in his lectures to demonstrate student's 'privilege'

A sociology professor at Penn State university raised eyebrows after he called on an 'an average white guy' student during a discussion about white privilege. Dr Sam Richards, known for his provocative and popular lectures, had a packed auditorium for his June 30 class, as part of a course described as 'an introductory class on race and culture'.
CollegesForward

Professor Fired From Oregon University After Alleging Antisemitism Sues For $4 Million

(JTA) — A professor who was fired from an Oregon university after publicly criticizing its president for antisemitism and neglecting sexual harassment allegations has sued the university for $4 million. Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, a tenured English professor at the Baptist-affiliated Linfield University, had accused President Miles Davis of making multiple antisemitic...
Moviesthefocus.news

Did you know Cornel West was in the Matrix movies? Ex-Harvard prof's cameo explored

Philosopher, activist and public intellectual Cornel West last night tweeted out the “candid” letter, addressed to his Harvard Dean, that confirmed his resignation. But, lest those following his tenure fracas are unaware of Cornel West’s relationship to The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, here are the details on his involvement – plus, what are his net worth and salary?
Harvard, MABoston Globe

Cornel West releases ‘candid’ resignation letter to Harvard dean

Cornel West, the public intellectual and activist who announced in March that he was resigning his teaching position at Harvard following what he said was the denial of his request to be considered for tenure, on Monday night released the letter he sent to his dean in June that made the move official.
CollegesNew York Post

Civil rights activist Cornel West resigns from Harvard

Famed civil rights activist Cornel West announced he is leaving his post at Harvard University’s Divinity School in a scathing resignation letter — accusing the institution of “spiritual rot” and describing it as in a state of “decay and decline.”. In a letter shared to Twitter on Monday night, the...
Collegesclevelandurbannews.com

Bernie Sanders supporter Dr. Cornel West resigns from Harvard University after being denied tenure, says his support of Palestinians in the Middle East strained his relationship with university officials....By editor Kathy Wray Coleman

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.comTel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. BOSTON, Massachusetts-Educator and Civil Rights Activist Dr. Cornel West announced on Twitter in a scathing resignation letter to the dean of the Harvard Divinity School that he is leaving the prestigious school after being denied tenure, and called the university a "spiritual rot."
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Cornel West Leaves Harvard, With a Furor

Cornel West is once again leaving one institution for another, and he's not exactly going for bonus points at the place he's leaving, Harvard University. West, who has taught at Harvard's divinity school, is leaving for the Union Theological Seminary, in New York City, where he has previously taught. He will hold the Dietrich Bonhoeffer Chair.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Weekly Briefing: 'Decline and Decay' at Harvard, Says Cornel West

Cornel West leaves Harvard. This week the philosopher and activist Cornel West resigned from Harvard University’s Divinity School, ending a long and public fight with the university over his tenure bid. In his resignation letter, West described the discrimination he’d faced at Harvard, calling it, “the shadow of Jim Crow.”...

Comments / 3

Community Policy