GlobalFoundries hosted an event today at its headquarters in Malta, N.Y. to tout why it’s important for the United States to have local semiconductor manufacturing. The technology is so critical to the U.S. infrastructure that it’s a key national security issue, and it’s also important to having a robust semiconductor supply chain. We’ve seen how the industry has suffered from a huge shortage that has affected everything from game consoles to car manufacturing during the pandemic. KPMG estimated that the auto industry will lose $100 billion in sales in 2021 due to the shortage of chips used in automobiles.