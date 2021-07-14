Genoa's Chris Bassitt pitches inning in MLB All-Star Game
DENVER — Genoa High School product Chris Bassitt allowed a run in his inning of work in his All-Star Game debut on Tuesday in Denver. The Oakland Athletics starter pitched the bottom of the sixth inning for the American League and was on pace to cruise through the frame. He got San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford to pop out to third base, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner grounded out to start the inning.www.toledoblade.com
