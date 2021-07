The City of Council Bluffs is pleased to present the second annual Youth Fishing Derby at Big Lake Park on August 14, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. “Our Youth Fishing Derby was a huge success last summer,” said Daniel Bettmann, Recreation and Events Manager for the City of Council Bluffs. “We have doubled our capacity and ramped up our prize structure for the 2021 event.”