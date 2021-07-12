Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

7.12.21 IRS delays / Promising news on Rx costs

fox13memphis.com
 17 days ago

Still waiting on your IRS refund? You're not alone! The IRS Taxpayer Advocate has announced 35 million tax returns have not been processed. They're severely short-staffed and refunds are delayed. Clark's tax filing strategy to save you some trouble. / Promising news on the price of prescription medicine: A new program for prescription insulin has the potential to shake up the entire prescription marketplace! Clark discusses industry factors that affect the cost of meds, and reform initiatives.

www.fox13memphis.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clark Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roth Ira#Debit Card#Rx#The Irs Taxpayer Advocate#Homeowners Insurance#Clark Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
IRS
Related
Income Taxabc27.com

IRS to send out another 1.5 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week

(NEXSTAR) — If you received unemployment compensation last year, you might be in for a surprise this week. The Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as part of unemployment compensation adjustments made to previously filed income tax returns. Refunds...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Stimulus update: 1.5 million taxpayers now receiving refunds averaging $1,600, IRS says

The Internal Revenue Service is sending out another round of refunds based on adjusted unemployment compensation. Some 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 based on their previously filed income taxes. The American Rescue Plan, the White House stimulus measure passed in March, excludes up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation from taxable income for individuals and married couples with an adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
Income TaxMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Checks Keep Coming as Unemployment Refunds Roll In

The IRS isn't done sending money to the public. It's still issuing stimulus payments, plus refunds related to jobless benefits. Even though the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law back in mid-March, stimulus payments under that plan are still going out. In fact, on July 21, the IRS announced that it has distributed more than 2.2 million extra stimulus checks for a total of 171 million payments. All told, that's more than $400 billion that's hit Americans' bank accounts or arrived in the mail in check form.
Income TaxCNBC

Click to check if you are eligible for another 1.5 million insurance refunds from IRS

The IRS is sending an additional 1.5 million taxpayers refunds averaging $1,686 on 2020 unemployment insurance (UI) taxes, the agency said Wednesday. Unemployment insurance benefits typically count as taxable income. However, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, excluded UI benefits of up to $10,200 from taxable income for 2020.
Income TaxPosted by
CBS Detroit

Tax Refunds: Millions Still Waiting For Money, As IRS Delays Continue

(CBS Boston) — It’s been a busy year for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). According to a June 30 report from National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, the agency has completed 136 million tax returns, distributed two more rounds of stimulus checks, revised rules for unemployment insurance, and prepared for the launch of advance Child Tax Credit payments (which have since started). The IRS accomplished all of this during what is hopefully the last part of a pandemic, which followed a decade of staffing and funding cuts. But their efforts to weather what Collins described as a “perfect storm” fell a little short. The report pointed out that over 35 million tax returns (roughly two-thirds of which are refunds) remained unprocessed or in one of the various stages of processing. The agency has certainly decreased that number. But millions of tax refunds are still pending.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

IRS sending more unemployment tax refunds, agency says

Another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive their unemployment tax refunds as the IRS continues to adjust returns based on a provision of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the agency said. The average refund is $1,686, it said. The tax adjustment allowed people with modified adjusted gross income of less...
Income Tax247wallst.com

States With the Largest Average Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service collected more than $3.5 trillion in taxes in 2019. Not all of this money went to funding the government, however. Nearly half of all tax returns filed by individuals, corporations, and estates received a refund. Altogether, the IRS issued nearly 122 million refunds totaling $452.1 billion,...
Income TaxRogersville Review

Correct tax return mistakes before the IRS discovers them

Correcting tax returns before the IRS discovers the errors can save you a substantial amount of money in penalties. Accuracy-related penalties are 20 percent of the additional tax imposed by the IRS. There are two ways you can fix a mistake on your tax return and avoid costly penalties. Filing...
Personal FinancePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

IRS Warns Taxpayers of Child Tax Credit Scams: “Be Aware”

The Internal Revenue Service is warning those eligible for the Child Tax Credit to "be aware." Scammers are hard at work trying to get their hands on your money. On July 15, 2021 millions of Americans received the first of several Child Tax Credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The payments total half of the total credit amount with the other half being claimed when you file your 2021 income tax return. According to the IRS, to qualify you (and your spouse if you filed jointly) must have,
Income TaxCNET

4 million unemployment refunds in July: Tax transcripts, IRS schedule and more

Are you still waiting on a refund for taxes you overpaid on unemployment benefits collected in 2020, like millions of others? This is how it works: The first $10,200 of 2020 jobless benefits -- or $20,400 for married couples filing jointly -- was made nontaxable income by the American Rescue Plan. Those who filed their taxes before the bill was passed in March are now eligible for an adjustment on their returns and a refund. But when, and for how much?
Income TaxCNET

Tax refund delays, IRS TREAS 310 and ways to track your money

Last month's National Taxpayer Advocate report confirmed that some 35 million tax returns have yet to be processed. Several factors have contributed to a massive IRS backlog this year, including disruptions caused by the pandemic. On top of adjusting and correcting heaps of tax returns from last year, the tax agency has been disbursing stimulus checks, calculating other tax credits and refunding overpayment of taxes on 2020 unemployment compensation.
Income TaxClickOnDetroit.com

IRS: Tax refund delay due to limited operations

Despite the May filing deadline, millions of Americans still have yet to receive their federal tax returns. The U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is asking people to remain patient as the agency works to process all of the tax returns. The process typically takes no longer than 21 days, but IRS officials say things are moving slower than usual amid limited operations.
Income TaxPosted by
103.1 Kickin Country

You May Get A Surprise Tax Refund Very Soon

As Millions of Americans still suffer from the COVID crisis financially, the Internal Revenue Service may be sending you a surprise tax refund. Because of a provision in President Biden's huge pandemic rescue bill from March, people whose tax bills were reduced after they'd already paid them can expect to receive direct deposits or paper checks to compensate for the provision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy