White Sox’ Lance Lynn on first ‘real’ All-Star night: ‘Now I can officially say I made it’
DENVER — OK, so maybe Shohei Ohtani isn’t perfect. The Angels superstar was in the leadoff spot as designated hitter and on the mound as starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, an unprecedented feat. He worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the first — his only inning on the mound — but grounded out in both of his at-bats in the AL’s 5-2 victory against the National League.chicago.suntimes.com
