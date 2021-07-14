White Sox’ Lance Lynn on first ‘real’ All-Star night: ‘Now I can officially say I made it’

The MLB season has hit the All Star breaks and for the teams of local interest 2 have been disappointments and one has shined despite injury and its manager. As for the disappointments the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs enter the All Star break with identical 44-46 records. The Cubs are about where most experts though they would be due to the selling off of Yu Darvish in the offseason and the fact the club also let Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber walk in free agency. Schwarber has blossomed into an All Star and Darvish has continued where he left off last season. Lost in the Darvish trade was the fact that the Cubs threw in catcher Victor Caratini in the deal. Caratini was a valuable backup and his presence has been missed by the Cubs this season. Despite a short run atop the NL Central the Cubs offensive inconsistencies and below average starting pitcher make them obvious sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.