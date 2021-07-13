Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Woman only realises she's eligible for pension aged 100 having missed out on £75,000

By Amy Reast
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UsabA_0aw8Dzek00
Margaret Bradshaw has finally began receiving her state pension aged 100 (Image: SWNS.com)

An 100-year-old woman has just started claiming her state pension after decades of not realising she was eligible - but has missed out on £75,000.

British born Margaret Bradshaw lived and worked outside of the UK for nearly all her adult life so initially wasn’t entitled to a state pension when she returned in 1990.

But the great-grandmother had no idea she qualified after her 80th birthday in 2001.

Her daughter Helen Cunningham, 78, investigated after reading a news article about people not claiming pension, and investigated on behalf of her mother.

She discovered widow Margaret, who has dementia and lives in a care home, had been entitled to £82.45 a week since her 80th birthday.

What is your view? Have your say in the comment section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wlhv7_0aw8Dzek00
Margaret Bradshaw on her 100th birthday with daughter Helen Cunningham (Image: SWNS.com)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxZqx_0aw8Dzek00
Margaret when she was younger (Image: SWNS.com)

After seeking help from Sir Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, Margaret finally started to receive payments two weeks ago.

The former nanny and hotel worker has also received backdated payments to the tune of £4,000, but won’t get back the £75,000 she missed.

Retired Helen, who lives in Egham, Surrey, said: “I read this article about how thousands of people over 80 aren’t claiming the pension, and it made me question if my mother should have been getting it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH0pb_0aw8Dzek00
On her 80th birthday with Helen (Image: SWNS.com)

Follow all the latest news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

“I had never even heard of an over 80 pension until a few weeks ago - we were never made aware of it when mother turned 80.

“I had been getting quite nervous about mother’s financial situation for some time as care homes are very expensive, so I felt some relief learning she was entitled to more - even if she missed out for 20 years.

“But there might be hundreds of other people out there who don’t realise what they’re entitled to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JV5aP_0aw8Dzek00

Grandmother-of-nine Margaret, was born in Croydon in 1921, and worked several jobs including in hotels and as a nanny, and spent nearly 30 years living in Canada.

Married three times, her most recent husband died in the 1970s and she returned to the UK in 1990.

She wasn’t entitled to a state pension from the age of 60 as she had worked abroad and hadn’t made any national insurance contributions in the UK.

But she had no idea she was entitled after her 80th birthday - and never claimed.

Helen said: “I expected if something like that was available, we would have been notified, but it was never suggested.”

Margaret, who is now living in a home in Addlestone, Surrey, had been living off a small pension from her work in Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgRVm_0aw8Dzek00
Plan your pension to avoid poverty in retirement (stock image) (Image: Getty Images)

Sir Steve Webb, the former pensions minister, advised Helen the over 80s pension does not require national insurance contributions.

To be eligible, people must get either a basic state pension of less than £82.45 a week, or none at al.

As of June 30, Margaret started finally receiving £82.45 per week.

Helen said: “I’m glad mother has it now, but it shouldn’t have taken her getting to 100 to find out about it.

“£75,000 is a lot to have missed out on and I’m sure we aren’t the only ones that didn’t know.

“I have no idea why it has been kept so quiet but I encourage people to look into it and find out what they might be entitled to.

“I’m so grateful to Steve Webb for helping us.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensions#Uk#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Great grandmother, 100, starts claiming her £82.45-a-week state pension after decades of not realising she was eligible - but has missed out on £75,000

A 100-year-old great grandmother has just started claiming her state pension after decades of not realising she was eligible - but has missed out on £75,000. Margaret Bradshaw, who was born in Croydon in 1921, was initially not entitled to a state pension when she turned 60 because she had lived and worked abroad for most of her life and had never made national insurance contributions.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Fury as care homes lock the elderly in their rooms alone for two weeks after overnight hospital stay meaning they are 'punished for seeking medical treatment'

Care home residents are being ‘falsely imprisoned’ as the rest of Britain regains freedom, campaigners warn. Government guidance states that residents must be locked alone in their rooms for two weeks after an overnight stay in hospital. This means elderly patients are ‘punished for seeking medical treatment’, with some refusing...
EconomyThe Independent

660,000 key workers will be hit when Universal Credit uplift ends – report

More than 660,000 low-paid key workers, including nurses, supermarket staff and social carers, will be among the millions of people affected when the Universal Credit uplift ends in the autumn, new figures suggest. The Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA) said its research shows that London, the South...
U.K.BBC

Christine Vaughan: Family win five-figure sum over neglect death

The family of a woman with dementia, who died after a care home neglected her, has won a five-figure settlement. Christine Vaughan died aged 73 with an acute kidney infection in March 2017 at Giltbrook Care Home, Nottinghamshire. A 2019 inquest found her death amounted to neglect and her family...
HealthBBC

Lanarkshire families asked to help care amid 'sustained pressure' on NHS

Relatives and friends are being asked to help with the care needs of their loved ones in Lanarkshire due to "sustained pressure" on services. The area's health and social care services said there had been increases in hospital admissions, complex cases and in people attending A&E. There have also been...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
ScienceInverse

The next Covid variant could arise in unexpected species

People have been panicking about Covid-19 in animals since the very start of the pandemic. There’s now plenty of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 – the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – can cross from humans into other animals. This is known as spillback. The virus is capable of infecting a range of species, from hamsters to gorillas.
U.K.Posted by
Daily Mail

Women, 26, is left 'mortified' after neighbours send her an anonymous note warning they can 'see everything' when she showers

A women has been left mortified after an anonymous neighbour sent her a note to warn her they could 'see everything' when she showered. Sarah Yates, 26, from Stockport, was sent a letter written by a stranger on Friday informing her that the new lights she had fitted in her bathroom meant they could see her showering, Manchester Evening News reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy