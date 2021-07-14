Farm Pond sand sculpture competition returns

Apple has commissioned an artist and design studio to create a permanent public sculpture at the Apple Park Visitor Center containing sand from deserts across the world. The sculpture, titled "Mirage," is being created by artist Katie Paterson and Zeller & Moye. It's made up of more than 400 glass cylinders, created by melting down sand from deserts across the globe, that are arranged in wave-like formations. Paterson said that the glass cylinders will have sand from subtropical, coastal, rain-shadow, interior, mountainous, volcanic, and fossilized deserts.