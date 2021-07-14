Cancel
Farm Pond sand sculpture competition returns

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winning group poses with the famed golden shovel that signifies their hot air balloon was the overall best sand sculpture. Last year, Britt “The Main Attraction”, Emma, Morgan, Emmitt, Alexis and Jeff found themselves as one of two groups who crafted an Olaf the Snowman for the Friends of Farm Pond sand sculpture competition. With the “Frozen” fan vote split in two and the presence of an extremely similar sculpture docking them creativity points, they lost to “The Lake Ness Monster.”

