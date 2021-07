CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Rose Zhang won the U.S. Girls’ Junior at Columbia Country Club, beating local favorite Bailey Davis 6 and 4 in the 36-hole final to become the eighth player to win both the junior and U.S. Women’s Amateur. The 18-year-old Zhang won the amateur 11 months ago at Woodmont Country Club, only eight miles away in Rockville. She’s the only of the eight to win the amateur before the junior. Zhang, the rising Stanford freshman from Irvine, California, is the first qualifying medalist to win since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2011. After a long weather delay, Zhang finished off Davis with a birdie putt on the par-4 32nd. Davis, from White Plains, was trying to become the first Black player to win a women’s USGA title.