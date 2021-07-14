Some good news for Jesuit-based Retif Oil after first loss at Legion baseball tournament; Gibbs to face Crowley
The good news for Jesuit-based Retif Oil is it can still win an American Legion state baseball championship — and with its best pitcher available to throw. The Oilers will face the winner between Gibbs Construction and Crowley, 30 minutes after those teams play 4 p.m. Wednesday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium. The winner of that game will advance to a regional tournament next month in Alabama.www.nola.com
