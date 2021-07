The United States Men’s Basketball Team will try to bounce back from two exhibition losses to start is preparations for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The U.S. takes on Argentina Tuesday night following disappointing losses to Nigeria and Australia. The preparations for the Olympics have been bumpy so far, with Team USA struggling to put away games in which the team is favored. The 2021 U.S. Men’s Basketball Team is coached by Gregg Popovich and features American stars including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. Tuesday night’s game will be key in seeing if the American team can reverse their negative trend and bounce back for a run to defend their gold medal.