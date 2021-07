For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) All of us wonder from time to time if God really cares about what’s going on in our lives. Why? Because there are those occasions in life when “life” seems to be crashing down on us. We live for the Lord and when things go awry, we seek his comfort and his guidance. We pray, but nothing seems to come of it. “Where is he?”, we wonder.