Whereas Disney+ had The Mandalorian, Apple TV+ had The Morning Show (then the critical darling Ted Lasso), and HBO Max had, at last, delivered the much-delayed Friends reunion, NBC's streaming platform Peacock has so far been playing catch-up in terms of compelling content to entice viewers to subscribe to yet another platform in a crowded space. It has already produced a spate of wholly watchable series like Girls5eva, We Are Lady Parts, and Rutherford Falls, but with NBC owning U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympic games through 2032, it's only natural that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will be Peacock's chance to flex its feathers.