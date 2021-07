Mark Hamill has revealed how he kept his surprise cameo in The Mandalorianseason two finale a secret.The actor appeared as Luke Skywalker – a role he played in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the Disney sequels – in the Disney Plus spin-off series.Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hamill was asked about the moment which Fallon described as “one of the coolest TV moments of the year”.“Talk about unexpected!” said Hamill. “I had finished playing that part. I never expected to do it again. I thought if they ever told stories of Luke in...