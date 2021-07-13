Cancel
Venue staff threatened after cancelling Andrew Lawrence show over Rashford tweets

By Abigail O'Leary
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
Andrew Lawrence's tour was cancelled after every single venue refused to host him (Image: Andrew Lawrence Comedian)

Staff at a club have received vile threats after they cancelled comedian Andrew Lawrence’s performance following racist remarks about Sunday's football match posted on his social media page.

The controversial 41-year-old stand-up, who was set to tour nine venues across the UK from next month, has had a number of gigs pulled after venues refused to host him.

One club that cancelled dates planned for the comedian then received sickening messages calling them "cowardly scum" and threatening to hit staff round the back of the head with a hammer.

The messages sent to The Concorde Club in Eastleigh, Hampshire, read: "I am contacting you about your becoming cowardly scum by joining in the witch hunt to ruin a man's career because he can no longer tolerate those miserable, ungrateful blacks.

The Concorde Club published the sickening message sent following the cancellation of Lawrence's gigs (Image: @Concorde__Club/Twitter)

"You have made a foolish mistake. This is what will happen: Your staff will be assaulted randomly, most likely a hammer in the back of the head as they leave at night.

"Your managers will be grabbed & stabbed. Family members will be targeted as we gather their details.

"Dyes will be generally thrown around the venue, especially onto customer's belongings. We will begin starting fires on the premises over the next few months."

The vile message continued: "All vehicles in your car park will be regularly damaged. Your health and safety record will be challenged constantly.

"We will run regular complaints about the quality of your food. For example, human faeces will be found in your food.

Andrew Lawrence has seen gigs cancelled over racist tweets sent from his social media account

"You will be financially ruined. You had better be on your fucking toes boys and girls because a war is coming and you idiots have chosen the wrong side. The Concorde Club will make a magnificent charred ruin."

In response, the venue published the message, saying: "Sometimes I despair at some people in the world and today is another day of this.

"Further to our difficulties yesterday with having to cancel a comedian date due to his tweets, our staff have now been subjected to threats of the most evil kind.

"Below is one of the emails we have received from a 'Gordon'. It has left some of our staff shaken. We have notified the police and so hope that they will be able to trace this low life.

"We have tried during this whole pandemic to put on as much entertainment to give entertainment starved customers a smile on their faces during these difficult times. The last few days make this job so much harder but as ever we will keep on going."

Lawrence's tweets sparked widespread horror after England lost to Italy during the Euro 2020 final.

The Concorde Club published the sickening message and its response (Image: @Concorde__Club/Twitter)

One read: “All I’m saying is, the white guys scored,” with another post adding: “Equality, diversity, s*** penalties.”

Another post shared on the now-deleted account read: “I can see that this has offended a lot of people, and I’m sorry that black guys are bad at penalties.”

Another said: "I'd rather he practices his penalties and the kids gone hungry" - in reference to Marcus Rashford's incredible work to help feed hungry and underprivileged children throughout the pandemic.

A representative for Andrew Lawrence has been approached by The Mirror for comment.

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

