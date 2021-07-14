City of Phoenix approves pilot program to close trails during extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hikers will soon have to avoid specific Phoenix trails if it gets hot enough. The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board gave the green light on Tuesday to a pilot program where some hiking trails will be closed when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch. So when that watch is issued, the city will block off access to Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail and Cholla Trail and all of the trails from the Piestewa Peak Trailhead. The parking lot gates will also be closed and park rangers will educate people about the changes.