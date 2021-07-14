Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council Bluffs, IA

Youth Fishing Derby planned for August in Council Bluffs

By KMTV Staff
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQiRA_0aw8996G00

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The second annual Youth Fishing Derby at Big Lake Park will be held on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Organizers said space is limited to 50 participants per age division, and anglers must register to participate. The registration fee is $5 per person. The online registration form can be found here, and registration is open until August 13 or until capacity is reached.

Anglers will have 75 minutes to reel in the perfect catch. The age divisions include ages 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15. The three longest fish in each division win.

Children under the age of 16 are not required to have a fishing license, organizers said. The Youth Fishing Derby is a catch-and-release event.

More information on the event can be found at this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Council Bluffs, IA
Lifestyle
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#The Youth Fishing Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
Omaha, NEPosted by
KMTV 3 News Now

Another wastewater leak into Zorinsky Lake

On July 14, city officials warned that thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater had spilled into Zorinsky Lake. On Tuesday afternoon, the Omaha Public Works Department sent out a new warning that a minor leak was detected upstream from last week's spill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy