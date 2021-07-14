Youth Fishing Derby planned for August in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - The second annual Youth Fishing Derby at Big Lake Park will be held on August 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Organizers said space is limited to 50 participants per age division, and anglers must register to participate. The registration fee is $5 per person. The online registration form can be found here, and registration is open until August 13 or until capacity is reached.

Anglers will have 75 minutes to reel in the perfect catch. The age divisions include ages 7-9, 10-12, and 13-15. The three longest fish in each division win.

Children under the age of 16 are not required to have a fishing license, organizers said. The Youth Fishing Derby is a catch-and-release event.

More information on the event can be found at this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .