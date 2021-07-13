Variations in hip fracture inpatient care in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan: an analysis of health administrative data
Little is known about hip fracture inpatient care in East Asia. This study examined the characteristics of patients, hospitals, and regions associated with delivery of hip fracture surgeries across Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. We also analyzed and compared how the resource use and a short-term outcome of the care in index hospitals varied according to factors in the respective health systems.
