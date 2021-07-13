Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Repair Shop restores beloved gran's running shoes that led to Olympic glory

By Sara Wallis
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVt3R_0aw892vB00
The Repair Shop restores beloved gran's running shoes that led to Olympic glory (Image: BBC)

A beloved gran’s running shoes from winning silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics have been restored by TV’s The Repair Shop.

Athlete Audrey Brown walked onto the track at the Games in front of Adolf Hitler and sprinted to silver in the 4x100m relay, after the German favourites dropped the baton.

It was a historic and controversial event when Nazi propaganda was rife under Hitler’s dictatorship but Audrey just wanted to run for her country and make Great Britain proud.

Her brother Godfrey Brown also won a gold medal in the 4x400m relay and a silver in the 400m at the same tournament.

Audrey, who died in 2005 aged 92, loved watching sport and proved an inspiration for grandson Tom Wenham, 49, from Ilkley, West Yorks, a former lacrosse England player who is coaching Team GB Men’s lacrosse.

The dad-of-two says: “Sport’s been an enormous part of my life, all driven by my gran. Her running shoes represent her igniting that fire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSagA_0aw892vB00
Her 1936 shoes were restored (Image: DAILY MIRROR)

Audrey, who had three children, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, left Tom the precious, bespoke leather running spikes that she wore in Berlin, but they were so severely damaged that Tom didn’t dare touch them.

He was choked up when expert cobbler Dean Westmoreland restored them on BBC1’s The Repair Shop, to be screened tonight, describing the 85-year-old leather as “very thirsty”.

Tom says: “My gran gave me those shoes wrapped in a tea towel in a carrier bag. She gave them to me with no fanfare.

“I’ve also got her Olympic tracksuit top and medal certificate and the suitcase she took to Berlin, covered in all the official stickers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqbTc_0aw892vB00
She wore them in Berlin all those years ago (Image: DAILY MIRROR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eR1JZ_0aw892vB00
She sprinted to silver in the 4x100m relay (Image: DAILY MIRROR)

Do you enjoy reading about celebrities? Sign up for all the best celeb news from the Mirror here .

Audrey, who ran for the Birchfield Harriers in Birmingham, always wanted to champion women in sport.

After her athletics career, she received an MBE for services to family planning at the Brooks Advisory Clinic.

Tom says: “Watching sport with my gran, particularly the Olympics, was like having Google next to you. Gran knew everybody’s time, she knew who was likely to win, who had done well in the heats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wm8lJ_0aw892vB00
Dean Westmoreland restored them on BBC1’s The Repair Shop (Image: DAILY MIRROR)

"She talked a lot about the pride of competing, although she certainly did feel uncomfortable about some elements of the event.

"She was a trailblazer but did everything with humility. There’s nothing more personal to a sprinter than their running spikes. They are part of her sporting history."

  • The Repair Shop airs tonight, 8pm, BBC One or catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Running Shoes#The Repair Shop#German#Nazi#Team Gb Men#Bbc1#The Birchfield Harriers#Bbc Iplayer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Google
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Athletics bosses under pressure to ban super shoe after scientists claim that athletes benefit by almost 10 per cent by using hi-tech footwear... with Usain Bolt describing situation as 'laughable'

Athletics chiefs are under pressure to outlaw controversial 'super-shoes' after the sport's top scientist admitted the rules governing them need to be revamped. Olympic records are expected to tumble at Tokyo 2020, with competitors using hi-tech footwear that has led to record books being rewritten at an astonishing rate. Usain...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Meet The Repair Shop's newest expert Dean Westmoreland

The Repair Shop has been a much-loved staple on our TV screens since its first began in 2017 and is known for its heartwarming stories and often tear-jerking moments. Fans of the show have grown accustomed to seeing the likes of expert restorers Jay Blades, Will Kirk and Suzie Fletcher on the show, but now there's a new face will be joining them in the workshop - Dean Westmoreland. Want to know more about him? Here's all the information you need…
HobbiesSHAPE

Win Asics Running Shoes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 7/12/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 7/13/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
SportsRunnersWorld

Spikes worn by GB medal winner in 1936 Olympics fixed by BBC's The Repair Shop

A pair of historic Olympic running shoes have been given new life by BBC One’s The Repair Shop. The spikes belonged to Audrey Brown, a member of the Great Britain team that won a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m relay at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Adolf Hitler was in the stands to watch the race, which saw the German favourites lose out after their final runner dropped the baton.
ApparelDecider

Shop These Official Adidas Tokyo Olympics Outfits and Shoes

Are you getting ready for the 2020 Olympics? The Tokyo games will finally begin Friday, July 23, and though COVID has afforded us a less than perfect event—the world will still be watching. Here in the US, NBC is the official broadcaster but you will also be able to stream much of the games with Peacock and Peacock Premium.
Beauty & FashionSunderland Echo

8 best running shoes for men UK 2021: men’s trainers from On Cloud, Hoka, Salomon and Saucony

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. We’ve all done it: worn in our running shoes past their best, figuring they can last another season. But a new pair of trainers will help prevent injury, increase your speed, help your running stride to be more comfortable - not to mention look (and smell) better. Here are the best running shoes on the market for men 2021.
Shoppingwomensrunning.com

What’s Up with These $375 Trail Running Shoes?

Dave Dombrow and Kevin Fallon are two of the most imaginative minds in the running shoe business. You’ve probably never heard their names or seen their faces, but the industry veterans have probably had a hand in designing some of the Nike, Puma, or Under Armour shoes you’ve seen or worn over the past two decades. If you have seen them, though, it’s probably because you’ve watched their enterprising SpeedHack web series on YouTube, a mashup show in which they have fun deconstructing running shoes to build a variety of newfangled footwear.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Comeback queen Helen Glover leads Team GB's medal charge in Tokyo - just like she did at London 2012 - as British rower bids for a remarkable gold with Polly Swann in the pair after having THREE children since last Olympics

Helen Glover was a saviour of our very brief Olympic despondency that famous summer nine years ago, claiming Great Britain's first gold of the London 2012 bonanza. And so the medal rush began. Now, aged 35, Glover is attempting something even more remarkable than the feat she accomplished with Heather...
Small Businesssportswar.com

Time to visit Alex's Shoe Repair at Hilltop

I'll probably give them a nice brush & polish before sending them in. ** -- EDGEMAN 07/20/2021 8:52PM. The only brand of work boots I ever wore in all my years of working in... -- Major Kong 07/20/2021 4:26PM. And possibly one of the only brands with its own Victrola...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

One Of Nike’s Top Running Shoes Got A Streetwear Makeover From Off-White

The Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is one of Nike’s best-performing running shoes thanks to its innovative combination of ZoomX Foam and Zoom Air cushioning. And while it’s a standout performer, no one would ever accuse the shoe of being a fashion icon. But that’s about to change thanks to designer Virgil Abloh and his streetwear brand Off-White.
SportsThe Independent

Maddie Hinch says GB women are ready for Olympic title defence in Tokyo

Hockey star Maddie Hinch recalls an appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show as one of her many random experiences following Great Britain’s stunning gold medal triumph at the Rio Olympics. Hinch remembers six months of “madness” after she saved all four penalties during a shoot-out for gold against Holland in...
Sportsinews.co.uk

No crowd will be a mental drain but Team GB must believe they can win, says Olympic legend John Regis

Having no crowds at the Olympics will be a “mental drain” for the British team but they must believe they can win medals in Tokyo, says former GB sprint legend John Regis. Speaking to i, Regis – who still holds the national record in the 200 metres – told Team GB: “Good luck, focus, and you can do it, it is possible. It’s going to be a mental drain, but you’ve worked this hard to get there so go all in.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy