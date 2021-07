The CW has released the preview for "Heart of the Matter, Part 2", the final episode of Season 7 of The Flash. The episode is the second part and conclusion of the story begun in this week's "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" which saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) children from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) arrive in the present to help with the threat of Godspeed. As this week's episode soon established, Godspeed isn't just a threat to Central City; the speedster is a very personal threat for the West-Allen family and it will take all of them to stop Godspeed before it is too late.