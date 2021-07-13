Cancel
Health

Development of the Tiers of Service framework to support system and operational planning for children’s healthcare services

By Sina Waibel, Janet Williams, Yasmin Tuff, Joanne Shum, Jennifer Scarr, Maureen O’Donnell
BioMed Central
 14 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 693 (2021) Cite this article. Providing access to pediatric healthcare services in British Columbia, Canada, presents unique challenges given low population densities spread across large geographic distances combined with a lack of availability of specialist providers in remote areas, leading to quality of care shortcomings and inequalities in care delivery. The study objective was to develop a framework that provides a common language and methodology for defining and planning child and youth healthcare services across the province.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

#Healthcare System#Children And Youth#Health Service#Healthcare Services#British Columbian#Canadian
