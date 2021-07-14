Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Crook, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 20:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Crook; Weston The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Campbell County in northeastern Wyoming Northwestern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming Southwestern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 829 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Rozet, or 19 miles east of Gillette, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Moorcroft and southwestern Keyhole Reservoir around 845 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 139 and 168. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH