Dispensing antiretrovirals during Covid-19 lockdown: re-discovering community-based ART delivery models in Uganda
The notion of health-system resilience has received little empirical attention in the current literature on the Covid-19 response. We set out to explore health-system resilience at the sub-national level in Uganda with regard to strategies for dispensing antiretrovirals during Covid-19 lockdown. We conducted a qualitative case-study of eight districts purposively...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0