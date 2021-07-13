Cancel
Dispensing antiretrovirals during Covid-19 lockdown: re-discovering community-based ART delivery models in Uganda

By Henry Zakumumpa, Christopher Tumwine, Kiconco Milliam, Neil Spicer
BioMed Central
 14 days ago

The notion of health-system resilience has received little empirical attention in the current literature on the Covid-19 response. We set out to explore health-system resilience at the sub-national level in Uganda with regard to strategies for dispensing antiretrovirals during Covid-19 lockdown. We conducted a qualitative case-study of eight districts purposively...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

WorldWorld Bank Blogs

COVID-19 socioeconomic impact worsens for refugees in Uganda

Uganda is Africa’s largest refugee hosting nation, where 1.45 million refugees mostly from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi and Somalia live. The country has a generous policy towards displaced persons: its 2006 Refugee Act guarantees refugees the right to work, freedom of movement and the right to live in settlements rather than in refugee camps.
Public HealthMedPage Today

COVID-19 Lockdown in Uganda Increased Gender-Based Violence

Women and young girls confined to their homes during the COVID-19 lockdowns experienced increases in sexual violence and exposure to HIV, researchers in Uganda reported. At a press conference at the virtual International AIDS Society (IAS) Conference on HIV Science, Rose Apondi, MPH, an HIV-prevention specialist with the CDC in Kampala, Uganda, said that when compared with the 6-month period before the lockdown in 2020, the 6 months afterward showed a 24% increase in reports of rape and a 30% increase in sexual violence experienced by teenage girls.
Advocacyaithority.com

Experian Rallies Behind India During Pandemic; Helps Communities In COVID-19 Treatment And Prevention

Partners with multiple organisations to support communities most impacted by COVID-19 The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare system in India severely. Many Indians are navigating a strained healthcare system, along with extended lockdowns leading to business closures and job losses impacting their livelihoods. The second wave has abated in recent weeks with collaborative efforts by the frontline healthcare community, government, NGOs and corporates; all playing their part in ensuring a quick recovery.
Family RelationshipsWorld Economic Forum

What COVID-19 was like for parents with a newborn during lockdown

There have been documented increases in mental health difficulties, alcohol consumption and suicidal thoughts among parents during the pandemic. A new study has looked at how COVID-19 impacted parents with newborns. If found that fathers reported less avoidant attachment and parental stress, while mothers displayed better life satisfaction. Over 90%...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Lockdown set to lift and long Covid testing hopes

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. As Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm plans to lift lockdown in England later, he urges caution and a warning that we "must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS". Almost all legal restrictions on social contact are earmarked to be lifted on 19 July, after the original reopening date on 21 June was postponed. During a news conference later, Mr Johnson will outline the country's position based on the latest data, which Downing Street says suggests hospital admissions, serious illness and deaths from Covid will continue, but at a lower level than before the vaccination programme. Mr Johnson warns Covid cases, currently at about 30,000 a day, would continue to rise as society reopened but the delay in reopening allowed millions more to be vaccinated.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Improved glycaemia during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown is sustained post-lockdown and during the “Eat Out to Help Out” Government Scheme, in adults with Type 1 diabetes in the United Kingdom

PLoS One. 2021 Jul 20;16(7):e0254951. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0254951. eCollection 2021. AIMS: The majority of studies report that the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown did not have a detrimental effect on glycaemia. We sought to explore the impact of lockdown on glycaemia and whether this is sustained following easing of restrictions. METHODS: Retrospective, observational...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Sydney lockdown extended amid COVID-19 outbreak

Sydney is extending its coronavirus lockdown for the second time as Australia is battling with an outbreak of the virus. Residents are only allowed to go out for essential activities until July 30, Reuters reported. "It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown at least...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 lockdowns: Is the cure worse than the disease?

Critics of stay-at-home orders or lockdowns often argue that the resulting harms to mental and physical health are worse than the direct harms from COVID-19. A new analysis of excess mortality figures in countries that imposed lockdowns but did not experience high numbers of cases helps refute these claims. While...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Public Healtheturbonews.com

Uganda Tour Guides Give Back Despite COVID-19 Setbacks

Tour Guides Forum Uganda (TGFU), as part of their community outreach last week, participated in a charity drive for vulnerable communities. TFGU is a registered association of tour guides and tourist drivers in Uganda. Even while its members are bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic since the country was...
Public HealthNature.com

Effectiveness of the flipped classroom model on students’ self-reported motivation and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 176 (2021) Cite this article. This study investigates the effects of the flipped classroom on Education students’ perceptions of their learning and motivation during the current pandemic. The sample consisted of 179 student teachers from the Faculty of Education of the University of Murcia in the academic year 2020–2021, in which the flipped classroom model was implemented. Identical surveys were administered and examined through both descriptive statistics and non-parametric tests. Statistically significant differences were found between pre-tests and post-tests with experienced students scoring higher on average in the latter. Most students had a positive perception about the flipped classroom, noting the advantage of practical in-class activities, as well as increased self-autonomy in learning.
Soccerhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: COVID-19 Lockdowns Grow in Australia

More than 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States are caused by the Delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a similar situation in Australia where the spreading virus has led to another round of government action. More than half the residents of...
WorldCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Iran COVID-19 surge triggers Tehran lockdown

Iran today reported its highest daily case total of the pandemic, and health officials ordered a week-long lockdown for Tehran, the country's capital. Iran is in its fifth surge, as multiple parts of the world battle the more transmissible Delta (1617.2) variant, including Myanmar, where deaths reached a new daily high.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Introducing the 4Ps Model of Transitioning to Distance Learning: A convergent mixed methods study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic

PLoS One. 2021 Jul 15;16(7):e0253662. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0253662. eCollection 2021. Significant concern has been raised regarding the effect of COVID-19 on medical education. This study aimed to shed light on the distance learning experiences of medical students and their instructors at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A convergent mixed methods approach was utilized. Qualitative and quantitative data was collected using a survey of closed-ended followed by open-ended questions. The percentage of the total average of satisfaction among stakeholders was 76.4%. The qualitative analysis led to developing the 4Ps Model of Transitioning to Distance Learning, which encapsulates four interrelated themes. It would be helpful to leverage the lessons learned to tailor blended medical programs with a reasonable mélange of experiences. The study also contributes to the mixed methods research by showcasing a means of adapting it to evaluate critical situations reliably and rapidly.
HealthBioMed Central

Variations in hip fracture inpatient care in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan: an analysis of health administrative data

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 694 (2021) Cite this article. Little is known about hip fracture inpatient care in East Asia. This study examined the characteristics of patients, hospitals, and regions associated with delivery of hip fracture surgeries across Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. We also analyzed and compared how the resource use and a short-term outcome of the care in index hospitals varied according to factors in the respective health systems.
HealthBioMed Central

Development of the Tiers of Service framework to support system and operational planning for children’s healthcare services

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 693 (2021) Cite this article. Providing access to pediatric healthcare services in British Columbia, Canada, presents unique challenges given low population densities spread across large geographic distances combined with a lack of availability of specialist providers in remote areas, leading to quality of care shortcomings and inequalities in care delivery. The study objective was to develop a framework that provides a common language and methodology for defining and planning child and youth healthcare services across the province.

