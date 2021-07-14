Cancel
Lincoln County, NV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

 11 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-13 19:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds up to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm.

