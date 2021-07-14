Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Keeping zombie knives and knuckledusters at home could lead to jail under new law

By William Walker
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RVbJ_0aw88gz500
An array of lethal weapons are covered by the new rules (Image: PA)

Zombie knives, shuriken and knuckledusters are among the lethal weapons that are now banned in homes under tough new laws.

As part of a crackdown on criminals using terrifying new weapons the Offensive Weapons Act came into practice on Wednesday.

It makes it illegal to keep certain weapons, including rapid-firing rifles and 'cyclone knives' in private, not just in public places.

All weapons which were banned in public by the Criminal Justice Act 1988 will now also be banned in private, meaning people can no longer keep them at home.

Anyone unlawfully possessing a firearm covered by the ban will face up to 10 years in prison and those possessing one of the other weapons can be sentenced to up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine or both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyij9_0aw88gz500
Offenders could face months in prison (Image: Liverpool Echo)

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement : "There is no place in our society for violent crime and harm caused by such knives and firearms.

"Lives have been lost through serious violence, and this ban will help save lives by getting more knives and other weapons off the streets and out of the hands of violent criminals.

"The human suffering and hurt caused by the tragic loss of life through violent crime is unacceptable, which is why the government will stop at nothing to give the police the powers needed to stop violent crime and protect the public.

"From today, anyone possessing one of these deadly weapons unlawfully will face the full force of the law."

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on knife crime, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Graham McNulty, said: "The harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime is devastating and that is why focusing on this issue remains a top priority for policing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ob6K8_0aw88gz500
Priti Patel said the new rules will help save lives (Image: PA)

"We welcome the changes to legislation being introduced by the Offensive Weapons Act. These measures will help officers to seize more dangerous weapons, deal with those intent on using them to cause harm and suffering, and crucially, make it more difficult for young people to get hold of knives and other dangerous items in the first place."

"Knife crime is not something that can be solved by policing alone. We are working with businesses, schools, charities and community schemes to educate young people and explain why carrying a knife is never the right choice. This early intervention plays a vitally important role in stopping young people from turning to a life of crime."

The provisions are set out in the government’s Offensive Weapons Act, which received Royal Assent in May 2019.

From December 2020 to March 2021, the government ran a scheme allowing members of the public to surrender to the police any items that fell within the new ban and claim compensation from the Home Office.

During the period, 14,965 knives and offensive weapons, 1,133 ‘rapid fire’ firearms (as defined within the Offensive Weapons Act) and more than 32,000 items of ancillary equipment were surrendered, with the Home Office receiving and processing 829 claims for compensation.

Separately, another law change gives a legal definition for an 'antique firearm' under the Antique Firearms Regulations 2021.

Owners of firearms which have ceased to be antiques as a result of the 2021 regulations have until 22 September this year to apply to the police for a firearms certificate, which allows them to own these weapons legally.

Comments / 2

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Firearms#New Laws#Royal Assent#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Waycross, GAWALB 10

Justice Dept.: Former prison guard admits trafficking drugs

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - A former prison guard admitted to participating in a South Georgia drug trafficking operation, which included smuggling contraband to inmates, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Jessica Azaelae Burnett, 41, aka “The Madam,” will be sentenced after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid crimewave: Domestic abuse, fraud and hacking soar during pandemic as criminals take advantage of victims' changing behaviour in lockdown

Criminals used the Covid pandemic as cover to commit more fraud, hacking and domestic abuse offences, according to new figures. Lockdowns and restrictions in movement in England and Wales saw a surge in online shopping which led to 'substantial increases' in computer crimes. Meanwhile violence in the home increased with...
Brewton, ALPosted by
AL.com

Ex-Alabama correctional trainee gets more than a decade in federal prison for trying to smuggle drugs, weapons into lockup

A former south Alabama prison guard trainee has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison after he tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the lockup. Terrence Dramon Tolbert, 40, of Brewton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in January. Southern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello on Friday announced Tolbert was sentenced to 135 months in prison – more than 11 years – followed by five years of supervised released.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Upworthy

White cop accuses Black women of shoplifting, then they showed receipts and exposed him

A white cop has been accused of racial profiling after he stopped two Black women coming out of a TJ Maxx. The cop claimed that someone had accused them of shoplifting but couldn't point to the person when asked. The women returned to the store and produced receipts for all their purchases, and filmed the incident to expose the cop. They started filming inside the store and confronted the cop after he stopped them. He said that the person who told him the women had shoplifted worked at the store, and later claimed that they didn't, reported God.dailydot. The cop said a Black man who worked there complained but the only Black man who works there confirmed he didn't call the cops on them.
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Beauregard Parish, LAKPLC TV

Four accused of smuggling drugs into parish jail, authorities say

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been accused of smuggling drugs into the Beauregard Parish Jail, according to authorities. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office says on June 28, Beauregard/Deridder Narcotics Task Force investigators began investigating an incident in which Carrie Dickens and Trent Rivers allegedly placed methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in an area of the Beauregard parish jail parking lot where a jail trusty, Eric Cooper, allegedly later picked the drugs up and distributed them to inmate Cory Thompson.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

‘What did I do?’: 75-year-old suddenly tasered by police while in his underwear

A 75-year-old man suffered a stroke and a burst appendix after he was tasered by police in Idaho Springs, Colorado, while he was in his underwear.Michael Clark allegedly answered the door of his apartment on 30 May to Nicholas Hanning and another officer from the Idaho Springs Police Department, when they ordered him to drop a sword-like weapon. Mr Clark, who will reportedly file a lawsuit against the police department in the coming days, put the item on a shelf behind him, and told the officers he would not get on the ground, after they ordered him to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy