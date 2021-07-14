Cancel
Cars

The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Set Another Record

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a record-breaker. It has shattered numerous records already, and now the new EV has laid claim to yet another accolade. A BBC reporter has set a new record for EV range efficiency. In the test, the reporter, Paul Clifton, along with Fergal McGrath and Kevin Brooker, managed an average of 6.45 miles per kWh in the Mustang Mach-E. The trio set a Guinness World Record for EV efficiency with that number.

MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

