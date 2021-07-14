The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Set Another Record

Hyundai's high-performance N division has expanded rapidly this year. We're familiar with the Veloster N hatchback but both a powerful SUV and a sedan are on the way. Of course, we're referring to the upcoming Kona N and the recently revealed Elantra N. Could the N badge soon find its way onto a fully electric Hyundai? Recent information indicates that this will soon be a reality, as Hyundai is said to be cooking up an N-badged EV based on the E-GMP platform. This platform underpins the stylish new Hyundai Ioniq 5, making it a likely candidate for the N treatment.