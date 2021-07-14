Cancel
MLB

Talent in Scranton & Somerset

By quingbokong
Pinstripe Alley
 11 days ago

Though I don't comment all that often, I make a point to read just about every article on PSA each day, along with the comments. One frequently heard lament from both sources is that "all of the Yankees (good) prospects are in the lower levels of the minor leagues". Yet, each day when I click on the minor league recaps, I come away encouraged by the farm system on the whole. While it may be true that the lower levels are stocked (and that's a great thing!), I am here to put a positive spin on the rosters and talent at AA Somerset and AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

