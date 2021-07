This week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow saw the heroes go into the near future in pursuit of an alien and end up on a sitcom set in an episode that ended up being as much about capturing the alien as it did prevent the changes in the timeline from changing Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) from the team's loveable stoner to a real suit and tie type. However, while "This is Gus" centered on Behrad's story, it also saw the return of a surprising character - and they may just be sticking around for a while.