Combinational Confectionery Treats
The Nestlé Combos are a confectionery range from the brand for the UK market that will provide consumers with a new way to enjoy some of their favorite treats. The range includes familiar varieties such as Aeros Combos, Rolo Combos and Milkybar Combos, which are each characterized by the different textural experiences they offer. The products will be available starting in August 2021 in 125-gram sharing bags that will retail for £2.50 in the UK.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0