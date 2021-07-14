Cancel
Combinational Confectionery Treats

By Michael Hemsworth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nestlé Combos are a confectionery range from the brand for the UK market that will provide consumers with a new way to enjoy some of their favorite treats. The range includes familiar varieties such as Aeros Combos, Rolo Combos and Milkybar Combos, which are each characterized by the different textural experiences they offer. The products will be available starting in August 2021 in 125-gram sharing bags that will retail for £2.50 in the UK.

Mashed

This Genius McDonald's TikTok Hack Combines Two Desserts For One Sweet Treat

Let's face it: Ice cream makes everything better. But of all the tasty desserts out there, few go hand in hand with a scoop of luscious vanilla ice cream like a warm, flaky apple pie. And while you could totally go to a sit-down restaurant and order a plate of this iconic dessert (or make it your own if you dare), TikTok has a suggestion that's probably a lot easier on your kitchen and your wallet: Hit up your local McDonald's.

