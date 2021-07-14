Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Cuba confirms 1 man dead during antigovernment protests

By ANDREA RODRIGUEZ - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities confirmed Tuesday that one person has died during demonstrations that have shaken the island in recent days by protesting over food shortages, high prices and other grievances against the government. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, 36, died Monday during...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Havana#Protest Riot#Ap#Cuban#The Interior Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
Cuba
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Cuba explodes in unprecedented protests

There are more than 238,000 coronavirus cases in Cuba, with 1,597 people having died. Protesters are throwing torn-up pavement chunks at plainclothes police officers. Floridian democratic party chairman Manny Diaz has asked President Biden to help in the situation. Thousands of people in Cuba are protesting for freedom as their...
Protestsfox4now.com

Hundreds take to the street to protest in Cuba

Protesters took to the streets in Cuba on Sunday to protest shortages and the high cost of food amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Associated Press, protesters believe the Cuban government isn't doing enough to help. The protests, which began around 2 p.m. local time, saw hundreds take to...
ProtestsPosted by
The US Sun

Why are there protests in Cuba?

VIOLENCE has broken out in Cuba amid one of the biggest anti-government protests in decades. Cops were pelted with stones as thousands took to the streets demanding “freedom”. Here’s all the key details. Why are there protests in Cuba?. Cubans have taken to the streets in protest amid the country’s...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

1 person arrested after Orlando intersection blocked during Cuba protest

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said they arrested one person after a large crowd blocked Semoran Blvd. at Curry Ford Rd. on Tuesday evening. Police said there were around 400 to 500 people out tonight and many are very passionate about protesting, that's why there were lots of officers out making sure everyone stays safe.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

One dead in protests, Cuba officials say, dozens arrested

One person has died in the anti-government protests across Cuba, according to officials, with activists saying at least 100 people have been arrested and scores remain in detention as demonstrations overseas in solidarity continued. The rallies are the largest since the Cuban revolution of the 1950s and come as the country endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food and medicine, just as it records a spike in coronavirus infections. Cuba's San Isidro free speech protest movement published late Monday a list of 144 people held or reported as disappeared following the demonstrations in dozens of cities and towns. A 36-year-old man died during a protest on the outskirts of Havana on Monday, the interior ministry said Tuesday, according to the state news agency, which named him as Diubis Laurencio Tejeda and said he had taken part in "disturbances."
Protestsrock947.com

Fake news muddies online waters during Cuba protests

HAVANA (Reuters) – False news reports spread fast following unprecedented protests in Cuba last Sunday, among them: Raul Castro had fled to ally Venezuela, protesters had kidnapped a provincial Communist Party chief, and Caracas was sending in troops. The Cuban government said they were spread by counter-revolutionaries, while critics of...
AdvocacyNews4Jax.com

Families Protesting Communist Cuba

Protests for freedom in Cuba have been going on here locally for nearly a week and the latest was at Riverfront Plaza. The protests are not only because of COVID but also because people are suffering under the communist regime.
ProtestsKSNB Local4

GI protest against injustice in Cuba

Dozens of kolaches are being made for the upcoming 45th annual South Central Nebraska Czech Festival. It's happening in Hastings on Saturday. Lingering clouds to give way to more sunshine this afternoon with cool temperatures. VOD Recordings. Discover Grand Island focuses on workforce retention. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. By...
ImmigrationKenosha News.com

Greece: Dozens of migrants rescued after stranded boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 36 migrants were rescued late Thursday after a sail boat was stranded in high winds and sank off the island of Crete, while a search continues for people feared missing. The coast guard said an air force helicopter picked up five of the...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden will reportedly sanction Cuba officials over protest crackdown

President Biden on Thursday will authorize US sanctions against Cuban officials in the wake of a crackdown on antigovernment protests, according to a report. Biden will sanction a “small number” of people who work in Cuba’s Interior Ministry and military, the Washington Post reports. Critics have called on Biden to...
ProtestsMarietta Daily Journal

More than 160,000 protest in France against stricter pandemic rules

PARIS — Around 161,000 people protested in Paris and several other cities in France on Saturday, objecting to new regulations introduced to contain the coronavirus pandemic, even as case numbers rise. Some 11,000 people demonstrated in Paris, according to the Franceinfo television channel, citing the Interior Ministry. There were scuffles...
Protestsrock947.com

Iran condemns U.N. criticism of deaths during protests in Khuzestan

(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday dismissed as meddling in its internal affairs criticism by the United Nations’ human rights boss of the shooting deaths of protesters during demonstrations over water shortages. Meanwhile, rallies in support of the protests in the southwestern province of Khuzestan spread to the northwest of the...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Laredo man fears for loved one in Cuba amid protests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There has been rare and historic unrest in Cuba recently. It started as thousands marched in Havana and elsewhere on the island this past Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 crisis. The outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in...
Brevard County, FLmynews13.com

Brevard man with ties to Cuba wants relief for protesters

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Cuba's state of affairs is hitting a Brevard man hard. Matt Boucher has a vested interest in the communist island nation and the large, anti-government protests happening now. Boucher says relief must be sent to Cuba — food, medicine and more — as the people fight...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Protests escalate US-Cuba tensions

U.S. officials are moving quickly to throw their support behind protesters in Cuba who have put communist leaders on the defensive amid dissatisfaction with the economy and food shortages. The protests -- the largest in decades -- come as COVID-19 has crippled Cuba’s tourism economy and as power blackouts and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy