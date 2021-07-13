Iranian official charged in plot to kidnap US citizen

An Iranian intelligence official and three others were charged with conspiring to kidnap a U.S. citizen born in Iran who is a critic of the country’s government. The intelligence official, Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani, 50, directs a network that has targeted victims in the U.S., France and the United Arab Emirates, U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan said. They claim the plot is part of “a scheme by the Islamic Republic of Iran to target dissidents who oppose the regime’s violations of human rights, suppression of democratic participation and freedom of expression and corruption.”