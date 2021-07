In the last few years, industry analysts have been discussing the phenomenon of companies considering taking their workloads off the public cloud. In fact, a recent argument that market capitalizations of scale public software companies is weighed down by cloud costs, and by hundreds of billions of dollars, caught the interest of several enterprise leaders. It is easy to misinterpret this as a prediction of an imminent exodus from the public cloud, which I doubt will be the eventual turn of events. Data shows that only a modest number of companies — a 2019 survey by Gartner put that number at 4% — have actually repatriated (or need to repatriate) their public cloud workloads to a private cloud solution.