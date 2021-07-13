Rookie Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo makes blunder on his debut for the Gunners in their pre-season friendly against Hibs after failing to clear the ball allowing the Scottish side to score into an empty net

Arsenal's rookie goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had an unfortunate debut, after making a howler which led to the Gunners falling behind in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Just two days after the Euro 2020 final, Arsenal have began their preparations for the new campaign with a game against Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

Okonkwo who has in the past week signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners, was handed his first-team debut after impressing in the club's youth ranks last season.

Arthur Okonkwo made a mistake on his Arsenal debut to allow Hibs to take the lead

He tried to volley the ball clear from a tricky backpass but failed to connect with the ball

Okonkwo could then do nothing to stop Martin Boyle from going clear and tapping into the net

The 19-year-old though made a big blunder to hand Hibs a shock lead against the Premier League side.

As the ball bounced to him from a tricky back pass, Okonkwo tried to volley the ball clear.

However, he missed his kick, allowing Martin Boyle through on goal to tap into an empty net.

Okonkwo has been at the club since their under-9 level, and impressed last season regularly training with the first-team.

He also travelled with the matchday squad as the third goalkeeper on numerous occasions.

Despite a tricky start, he has got a big opportunity ahead of him after signing a long-term deal with the club where he is expected to be involved with the first-team squad more regularly.

Mikel Arteta told the Gunners' official website last week: 'We welcome Arthur to the first-team squad. We are so happy another academy player has come through our system at the club.

Okonkwo has recently signed a new long-term deal and will be involved with the first-team

'Together with Arthur's huge talent and hard work, we thank our colleagues at the academy for developing Arthur in recent years to get to this stage, they are doing great work with the players' development here and should be really proud.

'Arthur was working and travelling a lot with the first team last season and we have all seen his quality at first hand. He is a strong young goalkeeper with great potential and we're so pleased he has signed a new deal. He has absolutely earned his place in the first-team squad.

'Arthur will now join us every single day in training, where we look forward to watching him continue to develop and improve his goalkeeping. I know all our fans will join me in congratulating Arthur on this positive step in his career.'