Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Rookie Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo makes blunder on his debut for the Gunners in their pre-season friendly against Hibs after failing to clear the ball allowing the Scottish side to score into an empty net

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Arsenal's rookie goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo had an unfortunate debut, after making a howler which led to the Gunners falling behind in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the new season.

Just two days after the Euro 2020 final, Arsenal have began their preparations for the new campaign with a game against Scottish Premiership side Hibs.

Okonkwo who has in the past week signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners, was handed his first-team debut after impressing in the club's youth ranks last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZsoF_0aw86vuK00
Arthur Okonkwo made a mistake on his Arsenal debut to allow Hibs to take the lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTa54_0aw86vuK00
He tried to volley the ball clear from a tricky backpass but failed to connect with the ball
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JK2KW_0aw86vuK00
Okonkwo could then do nothing to stop Martin Boyle from going clear and tapping into the net

The 19-year-old though made a big blunder to hand Hibs a shock lead against the Premier League side.

As the ball bounced to him from a tricky back pass, Okonkwo tried to volley the ball clear.

However, he missed his kick, allowing Martin Boyle through on goal to tap into an empty net.

Okonkwo has been at the club since their under-9 level, and impressed last season regularly training with the first-team.

He also travelled with the matchday squad as the third goalkeeper on numerous occasions.

Despite a tricky start, he has got a big opportunity ahead of him after signing a long-term deal with the club where he is expected to be involved with the first-team squad more regularly.

Mikel Arteta told the Gunners' official website last week: 'We welcome Arthur to the first-team squad. We are so happy another academy player has come through our system at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdTqr_0aw86vuK00
Okonkwo has recently signed a new long-term deal and will be involved with the first-team 

'Together with Arthur's huge talent and hard work, we thank our colleagues at the academy for developing Arthur in recent years to get to this stage, they are doing great work with the players' development here and should be really proud.

'Arthur was working and travelling a lot with the first team last season and we have all seen his quality at first hand. He is a strong young goalkeeper with great potential and we're so pleased he has signed a new deal. He has absolutely earned his place in the first-team squad.

'Arthur will now join us every single day in training, where we look forward to watching him continue to develop and improve his goalkeeping. I know all our fans will join me in congratulating Arthur on this positive step in his career.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

212K+
Followers
81K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Martin Boyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeeping#Rookie Arsenal#Scottish Premiership#Matchday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Video) Emile Smith Rowe scores for Arsenal with smart finish in only Gunners positive of the evening

Arsenal were defeated 2-1 in their opening pre-season fixture against Hibernian, with Emile Smith Rowe netting the only goal of the game for the Gunners. Though you can’t read too much into pre-season, especially with Arsenal still having many key players away from the squad, the starting XI fielded by Mikel Arteta ought to have been strong enough to comfortably defeat Hibernian.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Nuno Tavares expected make Arsenal debut against Hibernian

New Arsenal signing Nuno Tavares is set to make his debut for the club against Hibernian. The Gunners are now at their five-day training camp in Scotland. They will participate in two friendlies up north, against Hibs on Tuesday and Rangers on Saturday. First-teamers such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre...
Premier League90min.com

Arthur Okonkwo: Things to know about the Arsenal goalkeeper

From Ashley Cole to Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal's academy is rivalled only by Manchester United's in the Premier League for its ability to produce top class talent time and again. And it looks as if it has come up with the goods once more in teenage keeper Arthur Okonkwo. The...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal's rookie keeper Arthur Okonkwo will bounce back after horror error allowed Hibs to score, as first-team stars with unclear futures slip to surprise Easter Road defeat... things we learned from the Gunners' opening pre-season clash

Arsenal kicked off their pre-season with a 2-1 defeat by Hibernian. Mikel Arteta’s side conceded once in each half against the Scottish Premiership side at Easter Road. Firstly Martin Boyle tapped into an empty next after a mistake from goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and then, after the break, sub Daniel Mackay nodded in Hibs’s second with his first touch after coming off the bench.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney cuts his holiday short to hit the gym and kickstart pre-season training early after starring at Euro 2020... and could even feature in friendly against Rangers in huge boost for Mikel Arteta

Kieran Tierney has cut his summer holidays short in order to join up with the rest of his Arsenal team-mates on their pre-season tour of Scotland. The left back, who was given time off to recover after featuring at Euro 2020 with Scotland, decided to get straight back to business ahead of the new campaign.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: See Emile Smith Rowe score for Arsenal in Hibs defeat

See Emile Smith Rowe score for Arsenal yesterday against Hibs. Arsenal lost their first friendly of preseason 2-1 against Hibs at Easter Road on Tuesday. The Gunners were 2-0 down when Nicolas Pepe had a penalty saved. However, the visitors eventually pulled a goal back via Smith Rowe late on,...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'He's carrying on his form from last season... worrying times!': Arsenal fans fear Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lost his scoring touch after woeful performance in Rangers friendly saw him miss THREE sitters including a virtually open goal!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had an afternoon to forget after missing a hat trick of sitters as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Rangers in a pre-season friendly. The Gunners have been in Scotland to step up preparations for the 2021-22 campaign, with Mikel Arteta hoping for a more positive showing after finishing in a lowly eighth place last season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal's friendly opponents Hibs show solidarity with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka by unveiling a shirt with his name on after the youngster was subject to racist abuse following his penalty miss in the Euro 2020 final

Scottish Premiership side Hibs have shown solidarity with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, after the youngster was targeted with racist abuse. The 19-year-old missed the fifth and decisive penalty as England suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the final of Euro 2020. In the aftermath to the game, Saka along...
Soccerchatsports.com

'He's been on the Eden Hazard diet during the off-season': Arsenal fans call for Willian to be 'paid off' after reacting to images of his physique in pre-season defeat by Hibernian

Arsenal fans have compared Willian to his former Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard after reacting on social media to the Brazilian's physique during their pre-season defeat by Hibernian earlier this week. The 32-year-old had a horrendous first season in north London after leaving Stamford Bridge on a free transfer, managing just...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Rangers 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners come from behind twice in entertaining pre-season friendly at Ibrox as new boy Nuno Tavares and substitute Eddie Nketiah salvage draw

Arsenal twice came from behind as they continued their pre-season preparations with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Scottish Champions Rangers at Ibrox. Summer signing Nuno Tavares fired home on his debut to cancel out Leon Balogun's header in the first half, before Cedric Itten put the home side back in front with another set-piece finish, meaning Eddie Nketiah had to be on hand to salvage a draw.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal launch new home kit ahead of new Premier League season... with Gunners set to wear strip for first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Scottish champions Rangers

Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit which they will wear for the first time during their pre-season friendly against Rangers on Saturday. The Gunners' traditional red and white shirt, white shorts and socks have not changed but Adidas have added a collegiate navy branding on the shoulders of the new strip.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Balogun on target as Rangers hold Arsenal in pre-season friendly

The Super Eagles centre-back was among the goals at Ibrox Stadium as both teams struggled to score the winning goal. Leon Balogun scored the opening goal in Saturday’s pre-season friendly match as Rangers settled for a 2-2 draw against Arsenal. Balogun placed his header past Arthur Okonkwo to break the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy