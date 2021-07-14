Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

'Survival Struggle': Ethnic Standoff Drives New Phase Of Tigray War

By Robbie COREY-BOULET
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsfaw Abera fled his homeland in northwestern Ethiopia three decades ago, stealing away on foot into Sudan as soldiers and ethnic Tigrayan rebels exchanged fire nearby. During his long stretch in exile, Asfaw, an ethnic Amhara, scrubbed toilets in Khartoum office buildings while dreaming night and day of going back.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#War#Sudan#Humera#Mekele#Tigrayans#Afp#Tplf#Ethiopian#State#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, rebel forces have launched a new offensive.

In Ethiopia’s Tigray region, rebel forces have launched a new offensive. Two weeks after the federal government declared a unilateral ceasefire in the face of rebel gains, Tigrayan troops claimed Tuesday to have launched a new attack in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn northern region. After initiating their current attack on Monday, Tigrayan...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ethiopia leaders threaten new offensive against Tigray rebels

Ethiopian leaders warned Wednesday they were ready to launch a new offensive against their "enemies" after rebels pushed deeper into Tigray, effectively tearing up a government-declared ceasefire in the war-torn region. Tigrayan forces this week claimed a series of fresh battlefield gains, two weeks after sweeping through much of the northern region and recapturing Tigray's capital Mekele in a stunning turnaround eight months into the conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a winner of the Nobel Prize, said the government -- which announced its ceasefire on June 28 -- chose peace at a "cost" in the hope it would quell fighting, allow farmers to plant harvest, and facilitate aid into the stricken region. But Ethiopia's enemies were "unable to rest without conflict" and posed a threat that must be curbed, he said.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Purely ethnic profiling': New wave of Tigrayans detained

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Witnesses say thousands of Tigrayans are being detained and their businesses closed in cities across Ethiopia in a new wave of ethnic targeting by authorities over the eight-month conflict in the Tigray region. The detentions follow the dramatic turn in the war last month...
AfricaBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Fleeing for fear of new ethnic conflict

Almost every night, a handful of young men slip across the well-guarded border, swimming across a fast-flowing brown river and trudging into Sudan to escape what they say is a sudden upsurge in ethnic violence in the far western corner of Ethiopia's Tigray region. This fertile area, still held by...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Ethiopia's war in the north: who is fighting in Tigray?

Ethiopia's war in Tigray is entering a new phase, with rebels advancing to the region's western and southern edges and the army vowing to repel them, leaving a government-declared ceasefire in tatters. Abiy's government has declared the TPLF a terrorist organisation and has accused the rebels of conscripting and drugging child soldiers.
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Ethiopia Regions Send Troops To Back Fight With Tigray Rebels

Three Ethiopian regions previously untouched by the war in Tigray confirmed Thursday they were deploying forces to back military operations there, signalling a potential widening of the conflict. The mobilisation follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's warning Wednesday that his forces would repel any attacks by its enemies, effectively tearing up...
AfricaVoice of America

Observers Worry Tigray Fighting is Shifting to Ethnic Conflict

NAIROBI - The conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region appears to be escalating, with reports that Tigrayan and Amhara forces are recruiting more youths to fight in the country's north. Aid agencies are warning that a drawn-out war in Ethiopia would cost thousands more lives and worsen food insecurity. Local media...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

'We won't back down': Ethnic militias rush to Tigray border  

When war broke out last year in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, Solomon Alabachew acted fast, grabbing his Kalashnikov and rushing to the front with his fellow ethnic Amhara militia fighters. Their swift seizure of western Tigray -- a stretch of land Amharas claim was stolen from them decades ago -- stands as the greatest achievement of Solomon's life, the 37-year-old told AFP this week. That helps explain his current fury at resurgent ethnic Tigrayan rebels, who on Monday began a new push intended to kick the Amharas out again, jump-starting fresh violence in an already gruesome eight-month-old conflict. Two days later, Solomon dusted off his firearm, threw on his green fatigues and raced north, ending up in the Amhara mountain town of Adi Arkay with thousands of other combatants awaiting orders to advance.
AfricaUS News and World Report

Fighting in Ethiopia's Afar Forces 54,000 People to Flee, Official Says

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Attacks by Tigrayan fighters in Ethiopia's Afar region have forced over 54,000 people from their homes, an official said on Thursday, and refugees in a camp in southern Tigray described heavy clashes nearby. Tens of thousands of people, meanwhile, rallied in the capital to support Prime Minister...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

For South Sudan mothers, COVID-19 shook a fragile foundation

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Paska Itwari Beda knows hunger all too well. The young mother of five children — all of them under age 10 — sometimes survives on one bowl of porridge a day, and her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal, even with much of the money Beda makes cleaning offices going toward food. She goes to bed hungry in hopes her children won’t have to work or beg like many others in South Sudan, a country only a decade old and already ripped apart by civil war.
PoliticsSFGate

Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia's Tigray war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Thousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses and U.N. officials say forces have attacked their camps, abducted or killed some of the residents, and stolen their food and possessions. The refugees are among the...
WorldCouncil on Foreign Relations

Risks Grow as Tigray Conflict Enters New Phase

The news from Ethiopia gets more alarming by the day, as more of the complex and diverse Ethiopian state is being drawn into the Tigray conflict. When Ethiopian federal forces declared a unilateral ceasefire at the end of June and Tigrayan fighters retook control of the regional capital, Mekelle, it did not signal the end of the crisis, but rather a pivot to a new phase. The Tigrayans demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces that had been aligned with federal troops and signaled their intention to push them out by force. Meanwhile, Ethiopian federal authorities denied basic services like electricity and telecommunications to the region, and access for aid agencies was complicated by the deliberate destruction of transportation infrastructure. The standoff, never entirely peaceful, has now given way to a new military campaign in which the federal government seeks to mobilize regional militia from across Ethiopia to fight Tigrayan forces, bringing additional armed, ethnically based forces into the conflict. This mobilization, framed as an exercise in unity, risks further Balkanizing the state, empowering ethnic nationalists whose demands and expectations are too often mutually exclusive.
Food & DrinksUN News Centre

Tigray: As famine looms, first WFP humanitarian flight arrives

Lifesaving assistance arrived for the beleaguered Tigray region of Ethiopia on Thursday as the first UN World Food Programme (WFP) plane carrying humanitarian workers touched down in the capital Mekelle. It was the first UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) aircraft to arrive in the region since commercial flights were halted...
AfricaInternational Business Times

Vigilantism Grows In S.Africa As Citizens Tackle Unrest

Armed community members and vigilante groups have stepped in to tackle unrest in South Africa, taking matters into their own hands and sometimes stoking violence as security forces struggle to restore order. Understaffed and heavily reliant on private security companies, the police was rapidly overwhelmed when riots and looting first...
Militarytalesbuzz.com

New front opens in war as aid fears grow

A bloody eight-month battle for control of the north Ethiopian state of Tigray has spilled over into the neighbouring region of Afar in the past week. At least 20 civilians have been killed and 54,000 people have been displaced, reports say, as fears grow of a fast-developing humanitarian crisis. Several...

Comments / 0

Community Policy