'Survival Struggle': Ethnic Standoff Drives New Phase Of Tigray War

The news from Ethiopia gets more alarming by the day, as more of the complex and diverse Ethiopian state is being drawn into the Tigray conflict. When Ethiopian federal forces declared a unilateral ceasefire at the end of June and Tigrayan fighters retook control of the regional capital, Mekelle, it did not signal the end of the crisis, but rather a pivot to a new phase. The Tigrayans demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces that had been aligned with federal troops and signaled their intention to push them out by force. Meanwhile, Ethiopian federal authorities denied basic services like electricity and telecommunications to the region, and access for aid agencies was complicated by the deliberate destruction of transportation infrastructure. The standoff, never entirely peaceful, has now given way to a new military campaign in which the federal government seeks to mobilize regional militia from across Ethiopia to fight Tigrayan forces, bringing additional armed, ethnically based forces into the conflict. This mobilization, framed as an exercise in unity, risks further Balkanizing the state, empowering ethnic nationalists whose demands and expectations are too often mutually exclusive.