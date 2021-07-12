James Gunn Talks Possible ‘The Suicide Squad’ Sequel, Turning Down ‘Superman’ Offer, And More

There is such a thing as being too high profile for a movie when it comes to certain characters, and while I could go on and on about how Jared Leto’s Joker was probably the cruelest joke ever played on the character, James Gunn made it pretty clear why he won’t be showing up in his version of the Suicide Squad. He’s too much of a distraction and he doesn’t fit in with the war-time feel of the movie. This makes a lot more sense than you might think since to be quite honest, the Joker is hardly a team player given that he’s usually off doing his own thing or wants to be the guy in charge. As crazy as he is, the Joker does have an ego that matches his insanity, and it doesn’t do well when he’s forced to follow orders and be a part of a unit. On top of that, the fact that Gunn took on so many different and lesser-known characters is another big reason why the Joker wouldn’t work, since he would overshadow the other characters in such a big way that it wouldn’t be worth the effort.