‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look At His Costume, Teases “Enormous And Appropriate Destruction.”

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, after being in development for years, has finally finished production. Johnson has been promising us that when his anti-hero came on the scene, the balance of power in the DC universe would shift. Certainly in a DC film universe where Superman does not appear to be an active concern, Black Adam may be about to become the most powerful character in what we used to call the DCEU. Of course, what fans really want to see is a big throwdown battle to determine who is truly the most powerful, and some new fan art teases us with exactly that.