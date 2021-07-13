‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Look At His Costume, Teases “Enormous And Appropriate Destruction.”
Dwayne Johnson’s involvement with Warner Bros. and the DCEU began more than a decade ago. Anybody remember when he was going to play Lobo? Or when he basically had his pick of playing either Shazam or Black Adam? Obviously, he chose the latter and has been the most vocal hype man for the movie ever since. With the film in production right now, his social media is the place to go for the antihero flick’s progress.punchdrunkcritics.com
