As Disney continues to delve into its library titles as material for live-action remakes, it's become increasingly unclear who the intended audience is supposed to be. It’s hard to see the value in recreating Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, or Aladdin shot-for-shot when the original films are all on Disney+, but apparently audiences really want to see their childhood favorites pasted into a medium they were never intended for. It feels as if Disney values letting adults recreate their childhoods more than creating projects that are actually for kids; films like Christopher Robin, Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, and this year’s Cruella were even specifically marketed as subversive takes for more mature audiences.