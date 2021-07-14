Re: You have to go eat at Denny’s

Looking for bars, restaurants, must-dos. We’ll have Friday afternoon and all of Saturday. Is there anything worth seeing where we’d need to rent a car? Thanks!. I've been there twice and aside from the one loss, I enjoyed both trips. The 'Cuse fans tailgating were terrific. I'd never seen a professional pool table set up as a tailgate game until the last game up there! The Carrier Dome is an interesting change of pace and there does not seem to be a bad seat in the house. The 'Cuse fans like beer with their football and it's sold inside the dome in the concession areas so some guys spend a lot of time going to and from the taps. I've had zero troubles with any fans and the drinkers seemed quite accustomed to beer and so caused no trouble at all.