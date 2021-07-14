Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Re: You have to go eat at Denny’s

tigernet.com
 11 days ago

Looking for bars, restaurants, must-dos. We’ll have Friday afternoon and all of Saturday. Is there anything worth seeing where we’d need to rent a car? Thanks!. I've been there twice and aside from the one loss, I enjoyed both trips. The 'Cuse fans tailgating were terrific. I'd never seen a professional pool table set up as a tailgate game until the last game up there! The Carrier Dome is an interesting change of pace and there does not seem to be a bad seat in the house. The 'Cuse fans like beer with their football and it's sold inside the dome in the concession areas so some guys spend a lot of time going to and from the taps. I've had zero troubles with any fans and the drinkers seemed quite accustomed to beer and so caused no trouble at all.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Cooperstown#Football#Baseball#Tigerpulse#Clemson#Pastabilities#Italian#Syracuse#The Baseball Hof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Getting Tiger Drunk in the 60's

My muddled memory is that it was not as easy as now. Maybe some geezers remember different and will post?. I "think" the only liquor store near by was in Pendleton. Few had cars then. The store had few shelves, mostly just cases of this and that sitting on the floor. I want to say dirt floor, but maybe not.
Syracuse, NYtigernet.com

Re: Anyone ever made the away trip to Syracuse? Need recs

If you rent a car, you will most likely miss the game. Driving in NY is a dangerous task, even for the people that live there. As previous posters said try Dinosaur BBQ. If you like .... Re: Anyone ever made the away trip to Syracuse? Need recs. The Krebs...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Brilliant, & welcome home!

Thank you to each of you that offered prayers and encouragement! I have been discharged to my home and have home health care assisting me at home. I’ll be on infusion for quite some time but my outlook is very good! Looks like my attendance at Clemson Tigers football games is a probable YES. I thank the good Lord and all the prayers and support I’ve gotten that helped get me through this period. Again thanks to you and hope to meet some of you at the games this fall. It will likely be my last year sitting in the West Zone Covered as I will lose my seats with the stadium upgrade next year. I plan to be in Charlotte to watch our Tigers play the dawgs too. Go Tigers!!!!
NFLtigernet.com

Re: KJ Henry

He weighs 271. However, he really needs to step it up. He’s had some Positive Moments, however, he hasn’t (to date) been able to consistently put Pressure on opposing QB’s. KJ redshirted his 1st season because he wasn’t ready strength wise because he had a basketball body according to him...
Welcome, SCtigernet.com

Re: Welcome to Tigertown Sam!!!

Coach Rittman adds a gem!!! Her dad was a Tiger too!!!. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/07/14/tigers-ink-grad-transfer-from-nc-state/. Clemson Softball Head Coach John Rittman announced the addition of graduate transfer Sam Russ (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) to the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster on Wednesday. Russ spent the previous four seasons at NC State as an outfielder.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Update

Hey guys I have been busy all day but had 5 minutes so I can give y'all a little update. I will be out of town starting tomorrow through the weekend, so I will try to update y'all if anything changes from what I am about to say, as we know recruiting can change.
College Sportstigernet.com

ACC better watch out with expansion.

So glad Wofford isn't commissioner. At least we have a chance. Big Ten gets ND, WV, Cuse, BC, Pitt (That is a geographical fit for them.) PAC 12 takes the best of the rest of the Big 12. What does ACC do then? (And, that is assuming Clemson stays in...
Charleston, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson to face Temple at Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Clemson University men’s basketball will face Temple in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on November 18 at 4 p.m. at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The contest tips off at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. ESPN and the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classi Read Update »
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Was checking the ‘cruting on 247

And they had an article about the top ten impactful transfers to the mighty SEC. 4, 5 and 6 came from Clemson (Bowman, Kendrick and Jones). Two didn’t see the field enough and one couldn’t stay on the field. Speaks volumes about our recruiting and what we demand of our...
Sportstigernet.com

Good pickup for us!!

Coach Rittman adds a gem!!! Her dad was a Tiger too!!!. https://theclemsoninsider.com/2021/07/14/tigers-ink-grad-transfer-from-nc-state/. Clemson Softball Head Coach John Rittman announced the addition of graduate transfer Sam Russ (Charlotte, N.C./Providence Day) to the Tigers’ 2021-22 roster on Wednesday. Russ spent the previous four seasons at NC State as an outfielder.
College Sportstigernet.com

I was there sitting in the Wolfpack Club section with one

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a t Read Update »
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State

I remember this game and the GT game back-to-back... I was a Clemson student at the time and went to this game. A few things I remember besides Dantzler's amazing day and ability to stay up:. 1. Doc Walker is the best CFB announcer in history. Re: TNET: Throwback Thursday:...
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Time to think big ACC

If the SEC wants a super conference go talk to OSU, Penn St., Michigan, and ND. I’ll have some of what you’re smoking. Big Ten members make much more money than ACC members. Hence Maryland Lea it he ACC for the Big 10.
Savannah, GAtigernet.com

Ricky Williams Shoutout

Ricky pitched a gem tonight. He went 7 innings and gave up 1 unearned run against the Savannah bananas... Gave up 2 hits. Only had one BB, and one K. Induced a lot of weak fly balls and weak grounders. Lexington won 7-2, with a late inning rally. If you...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
247Sports

ACC Media Days: NC State C Grant Gibson

ACC Media Days continued Thursday from Charlotte and it focused on the Atlantic Division. One of the players representing NC State was redshirt junior center Grant Gibson. Gibson, a soon-to-be three-year starter for State, is one of the premier centers in the country. Below is a full transcription of Gibson's...
tigernet.com

Clemson OL signee named state Player of the Year

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Five-star Clemson offensive tackle signee Tristan Leigh received a major honor recently. Leigh was named Virginia's High School Player of the Year by the DC Touchdown Club. Leigh helped anchor a spring-season run into the second round of the playoffs for Robinson Secondary (Va.).
Syracuse, NYtigernet.com

Re: Anyone ever made the away trip to Syracuse? Need recs

If you rent a car, you will most likely miss the game. Driving in NY is a dangerous task, even for the people that live there. As previous posters said try Dinosaur BBQ. If you like .... Re: Anyone ever made the away trip to Syracuse? Need recs. The Krebs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy