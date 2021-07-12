Margot Robbie On The Next Time We’ll See Harley Quinn, Talks Harley’s Fate In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Ask a fan of Zack Snyder whether the Snyder Cut was successful and they’ll likely point out the fact that people flooded the network trying to see it. Ask someone that’s looking at it from a critical standpoint and you’ll get another story since like it or not, there are still just as many questions concerning the Snyder Cut as there were for the original Justice League by Joss Whedon. It’s not really a desire to bring down anyone that happened to like the Snyder Cut, but more of a response to those that want to say that anyone that didn’t like the Snyder Cut doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Much as the Whedon version had a lot of miscues and unanswered questions, the Snyder Cut was filled with plenty of moments that should have rightfully made the fans say “Wtf?” since there are plenty of moments that appear to be there just for the sheer imagery that they were created for, as Snyder is known to enjoy placing in his movies. In some movies, this kind of effect is great since the imagery has a lot to do with the movie itself, but watching Barry Allen and Arthur Curry save different people in their respective areas without connecting the moments to the movie in any discernible way was enough to make some people think that Snyder was taking a lot of liberties with the fact that he was allowed to come back and plan out a 4-hour long movie.