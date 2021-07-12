Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Margot Robbie On The Next Time We’ll See Harley Quinn, Talks Harley’s Fate In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Suicide Squad hits theaters next month, Margot Robbie will have filled the role of the maniacal Harley Quinn three times. That’s a lot to ask for, and even though Robbie loves the character, which is why she took an active role in Birds of Prey‘s development, it can still be a bit much.

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Margot Robbie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Justice#Talks Harley#Justice League#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Imaginary Pitch Meeting That Led to Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Ask a fan of Zack Snyder whether the Snyder Cut was successful and they’ll likely point out the fact that people flooded the network trying to see it. Ask someone that’s looking at it from a critical standpoint and you’ll get another story since like it or not, there are still just as many questions concerning the Snyder Cut as there were for the original Justice League by Joss Whedon. It’s not really a desire to bring down anyone that happened to like the Snyder Cut, but more of a response to those that want to say that anyone that didn’t like the Snyder Cut doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Much as the Whedon version had a lot of miscues and unanswered questions, the Snyder Cut was filled with plenty of moments that should have rightfully made the fans say “Wtf?” since there are plenty of moments that appear to be there just for the sheer imagery that they were created for, as Snyder is known to enjoy placing in his movies. In some movies, this kind of effect is great since the imagery has a lot to do with the movie itself, but watching Barry Allen and Arthur Curry save different people in their respective areas without connecting the moments to the movie in any discernible way was enough to make some people think that Snyder was taking a lot of liberties with the fact that he was allowed to come back and plan out a 4-hour long movie.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Asked James Gunn To Put Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has been pretty open and honest in how he ended up writing and directing The Suicide Squad, and it all stemmed from Disney tasking Kevin Feige as the man to tell the Guardians of the Galaxy director he’d been booted from Vol. 3 after a string of unsavory tweets resurfaced and went viral.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

James Gunn’s Vision For Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad Is Going To Make DC Fans Very Happy

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is promsing plenty of action, violence and humor, but what may be most exciting for fans is the eclectic cast of characters he chose for the movie. The roster will be made up of veterans like Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and newbies like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Daniella Malchor’s Ratcatcher 2. Of course, a character that falls into the former category is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who has easily emerged as a fan-favorite in the DC Extended Universe. But while the character’s reception has been positive thus far, James Gunn’s take on the madcap character could make DC fans even happier.
Movieswmleader.com

The Suicide Squad: From John Cena’s Peacemaker to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Predicting Who Would Die or Survive Events of the Film! (LatestLY Exclusive)

The early reactions for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are out, and critics are praising the DC film for its violent, funny and surprisingly heartfelt story. Many are claiming that The Suicide Squad is DC’s best film since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. This surely has a lot of DC fans excited and bodes well for the Task Force-X’s next outing. Following a group of super villains, The Suicide Squad sees Task Force-X assembled by Amanda Waller in order to investigate a secret Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Takes Full Advantage Of R-Rating By Making It Gory, Violent Yet Delightfully Funny, Say Critics.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Has No Idea When She'll Play Harley Quinn Again: I Need a Break

Margot Robbie has no idea when fans will see her back in the role of Harley Quinn, but she's just as intrigued as they are to see what happens next with the fan favorite character. Debuting as Harley in David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, Robbie later reprised the role for the 2020 spinoff Birds of Prey. In August, Robbie will be back on the big screen for her third time playing the supervillain in James Gunn's newest movie The Suicide Squad.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Task Force X ‘rescues’ Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad clip

During their performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote The Suicide Squad, director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie and John Cena (in full Peacemaker lineup) shared a new clip from the R-rated DC adventure where Task X Force goes on a mission to “rescue” Harley Quinn; check it out in the video below around the 6:25 mark…
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder’s Netflix Deal Might Not Be The End Of The SnyderVerse

If you thought Zack Snyder‘s Stone Quarry Productions signing an exclusive two-year development deal with Netflix would mark the end of the SnyderVerse chatter, you’d be dead wrong. Fans will never give up on the filmmaker returning to Warner Bros. to pick up where HBO Max’s Justice League left off, and they won’t extinguish that flame until the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director rules it out from happening himself.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn's Idea for Marvel and DC Crossover Stars Harley Quinn and Groot

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The writer and director, James Gunn, has an amazing opportunity to have worked with both Marvel and DC at a time when both of the franchises are at the height of their respective universes. Possibly, this made him have the idea for a crossover and while there is no guarantee that it would happen, he already has candidates for the stars he wants to headline the movie: Harley Quinn and Groot.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Wants A Harley Quinn And Groot Team-Up Movie

Marvel and DC have crossed over and faced off several times in comic book history, but the chances of it ever happening on the big screen are slim to say the least. Hypothetically, if something like Avengers vs. Justice League were to happen, then it would stand a good chance of becoming the highest-grossing movie ever made, but the respective production companies and their studio owners don’t seem keen in the slightest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy