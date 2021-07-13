West Bloomfield School District Appoints Diversity Equity and Inclusion Director
Splash Reporter, Ryan Younglove stops by the West Bloomfield School District Board of Education meeting, where the district named Sheiko Elementary School Principal, Sonja James, their first Executive Director of Education Diversity, Equity and Inclusion!
